Health
Former FDA Secretary Scott Gottlieb critical of new U.S. travel ban
Travel restrictions Is reappearing nationwide, but some health professionals, including the former Director of Food and Drug Administration, are worried that these measures will do more harm than good in the fight against COVID-19.
The United States is increasing the number of countries restricting travel from certain African countries in order to slow the spread of the initially identified Omicron variant. South Africa.. The latest US immigration restrictions prohibit non-citizen travelers from entering the country. Recently entered South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique, Malawi.
Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who serves on Pfizer’s board of directors, said in a meeting with the USA TODAY editorial board that he was “critical” about the latest travel restrictions in the United States. First announced on November 26th.. He is worried that if a country is punished by a travel ban for disclosing a new variant of concern, fewer countries will voluntarily reveal the findings.
“I wouldn’t have done that,” Gottlieb said. “If a country is disciplined every time it does the right thing, then the subset of countries that do the right thing will get smaller and smaller.”
Gottlieb believes the United States was able to slow the spread of new variants by tightening vaccine and travel testing requirements. This can reduce the number of travelers by making it “cumbersome and annoying”.
As of MondayMost foreign travelers, regardless of vaccination status or nationality, must be fully vaccinated to fly into the United States and be tested for COVID-19 one day before departure. US citizens and permanent residents do not need to be fully vaccinated to fly to the country.
However, Gottlieb warned that a travel ban would not completely eliminate the spread of the virus in the United States.
“This is not resolved by a travel ban,” Gottlieb said. “Especially in big countries like us, in an open society that does not ban travel from US citizens, it cannot be completely eliminated. Post-travel quarantine cannot be carried out. We cannot do it. That is, I don’t think the level of action we have to take is sustainable in our society. “
The World Health Organization also opposed a total travel ban, stating that it “does not impede international spread,” and “pandemics by stopping countries from reporting and sharing epidemiological and sequencing data. It could have a negative impact on China’s global health efforts. “
Jess Seienz, coordinator of the White House COVID-19 response team, said Tuesday that the US travel ban on African countries was a “reasonable measure for a reasonable period of time” and authorities reassessed “daily” policies. He said he was doing it.
Do US citizens need booster shots to travel?
Gottlieb added that he doesn’t think travel will require booster shots until the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes the definition. “Completely vaccinated” This currently includes two doses of a two-dose series such as Pfizer and Modana, or a single dose of a single-dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson.
Gottlieb believes that companies, universities and cities will need boosters before the CDC issues COVID-19 travel orders for the United States.
“Part of this will depend on what happens at Omicron,” Gottlieb said. “We will be slow to change at the national level …. I don’t think we will change the travel requirements until we change the definition of what it means to be fully vaccinated.”
Last week, CDC director Rochelle Walensky Definition said Despite government agencies promoting booster shots, the percentage of “fully vaccinated” has not changed.
“We absolutely encourage those who are eligible for booster 6 months after these mRNA doses to get booster, but now we have changed the definition of” complete vaccination “. I haven’t done it, “Walensky said.Said. “We continue to track science in this area …. As that science evolves, we will consider whether the definition of” complete vaccination “needs to be updated. “”
Follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter. @bailey_schulz..
