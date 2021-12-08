Omicron variant test





Fort Pierce, Florida — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention And that Florida Department of Health We have identified a case of an Omicron variant of COVID-19 in St. Lucie County. This is the first known case of a variant on the Treasure Coast and the second in the state. Employees Dynix diagnosis Fort Pierce says it is confident that the COVID-19 test already on the market can detect new variants that may spread to Omicron and the community. Lab manager Stephanie Basel has been involved in testing since the beginning of the pandemic. “We process hundreds of samples a day,” says Bazel. They are still running samples sent to them from doctors’ clinics, drive-through test sites, concert venues, nearby universities, and for those who need tests to travel. “I don’t necessarily know if it’s delta or alpha, but it’s definitely infected with COVID-19,” Bazel said. She said the emergency use tests they use from the FDA were designed with variants in mind. “Most of us are testing specific spots in genes that match all variants of the COVID-19 virus,” says Bazel. She explained that the most likely mutated part of the virus is in the so-called peaplomers. Therefore, she said the test was designed to focus on a more consistent aspect of the virus. This makes testing for each COVID-19 variant more effective. “We can assure people that some of the genes we are testing are not affected by the mutant, so we will detect the mutant if the client has it,” Bazel said. I am saying. Bazel said he would not test a particular variant unless the client asked the state or CDC to send the test. She said she might have already run the test for the Omicron variant, but if she did, she would catch it. “Before we knew about it, I’m sure the variant was here in US soil, probably in St. Lucie County,” Basel said. Doctors also state that antigens and rapid tests can detect Omicron variants.

