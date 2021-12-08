COVID-19 Omicron Variant: Colorado Detects “Low Level” Omicron Community Infection in Boulder

Suggest a fix
Boulder, Colorado (KDVR) —For the first time Colorado wastewater test system Levels of Omicron variants detected in the community.
According to Dr. Rachel Harley, a state epidemiologist at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Two Omicron cases confirmed in the state.. Both have a history of traveling abroad.
“I think we have more than one case at the moment, but we treat them the same at this point,” said Dr. Eric Lange, Chief Medical Officer at Sky Ridge Medical Center at Lone Tree. “Does that mean it’s more extensive than originally thought? You have to guess.”
However, there are signs that variants are spreading.
“For the first time, our wastewater monitoring system has detected some of the characteristic mutations in the Omicron mutant.” Harley said at a press conference on Tuesday.. “The detection occurred in Boulder’s urban drainage system.”
Herlihy does not believe that Colorado has more Omicron infections than anywhere else in the country, but points out that the state’s powerful surveillance system is one of the best in the country.
“If it was detected in wastewater, how did it get there? And how many people would be exposed to it?” Lung said.
CDPHE does not know how many detections in the Boulder wastewater system represent. According to Herlihy, leaders believe that it is multiple cases and is likely to have a “low level of community infection.”
“Our recommendation to Boulder residents and all Colorados is to keep doing what you have done,” Harrich said. “Be vaccinated, boosted and wear a mask.”
In Colorado, a wastewater utility provides wastewater samples to the state via the CSU. This includes water and feces from homes and buildings.
The state does not see these types of samples from all counties. According to CDPHE, only 21 utilities are currently participating, one of which is Boulder.
The state says it is trying to get more people involved, but for now it is functioning as an excellent partner for traditional PCR sampling.
“We see wastewater monitoring programs as a complement to clinical monitoring, so we really don’t try to identify individuals from wastewater. We use them to identify community trends. Currently, there are plans for building-level monitoring in the future, “said Rachel Jarvis, CDPHE’s Food Poisoning and Waterborne Disease Program.
The state is also considering partnering with more schools and state prisons as it continues to monitor community infections of the COVID-19 mutant.
Please check List of places where you can get the vaccine, Boosters or vaccines for your child.
Click here to see the entire FOX31 press conference right now.
