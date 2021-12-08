Omicron has the potential to expand the pandemic, but the “transition year” is still looking ahead

Doctor Scott Gottlieb The Omicron variant told CNBC when it would “extend the timeline” when Covid would move from a health emergency to something that the world would learn to live with.

“I think this year is still a transitional year,” Gottlieb said Tuesday night.News with Shepherd Smith.. “Move from a pandemic to a more endemic stage” is likely, but later.

November 5, Former FDA Chief and Present Pfizer Board members told CNBC that Covid’s pandemic phase could end in the United States in early January.

Recent studies from South Africa Omicron said it significantly reduces antibody protection for people using Pfizer /BioNTech COVID vaccine.

But Wednesday morning, Pfizer released its own investigation. Indicated The third shot of the Covid vaccine neutralized Omicron.

Prior to the news, Gottlieb said it’s best to vaccinate and boosters, saying that boosters “function to infect” and “hopefully vaccination three times can prevent them.” I did.

Gottlieb, the current director of Covid vaccine maker Pfizer, told Shepherd Smith that he made predictions when Delta was assumed to be the most worrisome variant. However, doctors say Omicron represents Covid’s “divergent evolution” and could warn of its spread in the United States and around the world, “even after the population has gained a lot of immunity from infection.” Stated.

That may be what’s happening in South Africa right now, said Gottlieb, who headed the Food and Drug Administration during the former president. Donald TrumpEmployment time.

“The reason for the lower severity and lower hospitalizations compared to cases is that many people in South Africa were infected with Delta,” he said. “Therefore, when they are re-infected with this mutant, their delta immunity probably does not prevent the infection, but protects them from symptomatic illnesses and serious consequences.”

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said: On Tuesday, that Omicron looks calm, but it can also spread faster, leaving more opportunities for variants to develop later.

The South African Medical Research Council said on Saturday that most patients hospitalized with the new mutant do not require oxygen supplementation.Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor of the White House, said that such preliminary data is available. “It’s a little encouraging.”

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and member of Pfizer, the genetic testing startup Tempus, the healthcare technology company Aetion, and the board of directors of the biotechnology company. Illumina..He is also co-chair Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings‘ When Royal Caribbean“Healthy sail panel”.