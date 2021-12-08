Researchers warn that babies are overdiagnosed with milk allergies

They were most common at 3 months of age when the child was completely breastfed and did not consume cow’s milk directly.

At 6 months of age, there was no difference in the number of people with two or more symptoms between those who drank milk and those who did not.

One in ten has two or more “severe” signs at some stage of 3-12 months, compared to three-quarters of infants who had two or more “mild to moderate” symptoms. had.

Lead author Dr. Rosie Vincent puts these findings together: NHS Allergy guidelines were general and normal and were not due to allergies to milk.

“Harm due to overdiagnosis”

Dr. Vincent, a researcher at the University of Bristol, said, “Guidelines designed to help non-experts diagnose milk allergies in infants unintentionally treat normal infant symptoms and milk allergies. May promote overdiagnosis. “

Findings published in the journal Clinical and Experimental Allergy conclude that “harm from overdiagnosis” can be greater than damage from “delayed diagnosis.”

Dr. Michael Parkin, Principal Investigator, St. George’s Institute for Population Health, University of London, And added: “Our findings are against the backdrop of rising prescribing rates for specialist formulas for children with milk allergies.

“Parents of young babies are common in clinics, worried about the medical causes of infant symptoms such as colic, baby birth, and diarrhea. However, in our study, these symptoms are very common. It has been confirmed that it is a target.

“In otherwise healthy infants, the root cause is unlikely. Falsely causing these symptoms to milk allergies is not only useless, but also causes harm by discouraging breastfeeding. There is a possibility. “

Only 1 in 100 babies are actually affected by milk allergies

Breastfeeding helps reduce the risk of infection, obesity, and cardiovascular disease in adult babies, according to an NHS study.

Since the publication of the guidelines, the prescription of special infant formula for infants with milk allergies has increased significantly.

In the UK, doctors prescribe about 10 times more of these specialized infant formulas than expected based on the proportion of families using infant formula and the proportion of infants with milk allergies.

The findings follow a recent survey of more than 12,000 children under the age of two across Europe. Imperial College London Sechenov University in Moscow. It showed that only one in 100 babies was actually affected by a milk allergy, even though 14% of the family believed their child was in this condition.

Previous studies have also shown that less than one millionth of the protein from milk is transferred to breast milk. This is too small to cause any reaction in most children with milk allergies.

Types of allergies

There are two types of milk allergies in children, IgE-mediated and non-IgE-mediated. After a child is given food or drink containing liquids, they each show different symptoms.

The former is usually very easy to find and often occurs within an hour of the baby’s first exposure to milk.

The latter occurs more slowly. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, and redness of eczema.

Dr. Vincent added: “The over-recognition of food allergies in the general public has been around for many years and precedes the emergence of milk allergy guidelines for both adults and children.

“But guidelines that can exacerbate the problem of overdiagnosis are useless.”

The NHS guidelines state that parents who are worried that their child may be allergic to milk should see their doctor.