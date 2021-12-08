December: Milk Allergy | News and Features





According to a University of Bristol-led study published in the journal Clinical and Experimental Allergy, international guidelines developed to help doctors diagnose milk allergies can lead to overdiagnosis. [8 December].. Studies show that three-quarters of babies have more than one symptom at some point in the first year of life. According to the guidelines, milk allergies may be the cause, but this condition affects only 1 in 100 people.

Milk allergies can present with acute or late-onset symptoms. Delayed symptoms are more diverse and include bowel and skin symptoms such as posset (growing milk), vomiting, colic, loosening of stools and constipation, and redness of eczema. It is already known that many of these symptoms are common in infants and it is difficult to diagnose a delay in milk allergy. Researchers found that one in four parents reported more than one “mild to moderate” symptom each month. Symptoms were most common at 3 months of age when all children were completely breastfed and did not consume milk directly. At 6 months of age, there was no difference in the number of children with two or more symptoms between children who were drinking milk and those who were not. Taken together, these findings suggest that most of the symptoms described in the Milk Allergy Guidelines are common and normal, not due to milk allergies. Dr. Rosie Vincent, Honorary Clinical Researcher Academic Primary Care Center, University of BristolLeading the research, said: “Guidelines designed to help non-professionals diagnose milk allergies in infants may unintentionally treat normal infant symptoms and promote overdiagnosis of milk allergies. . “ Dr. Michael Parkin, Physician for Child Allergies and Senior Collaborator at the Institute for Population Health, University of London, St. Georges, added: This is completely out of proportion to what we know how common the condition is. Parents of young babies are common in clinics, worried about the medical causes of infant symptoms such as colic, childbirth, and diarrhea. However, our research confirms that these symptoms are very common. In otherwise healthy babies, the root cause is unlikely. Falsely causing these symptoms to milk allergies is not only useless, but can also cause harm by discouraging breastfeeding. “ Researcher (from the University of Bristol) St. George’s, University of London, Imperial College London, King’s College London, When St. John’s Institute of Dermatology), We used data from the Inquiring About Tolerance study of 1,303 babies aged 3 to 12 months. In this study, we asked parents to record the symptoms their child experienced each month. They counted the number of babies who showed symptoms of milk allergies in the month. International Milk Allergy (iMAP) Guidelines in Primary Care.. Professor Matthew LidA general practitioner and senior collaborator at the University of Bristol Academic Primary Care Center said: “Our study is based on iMAP, but our results may also apply to other milk allergy guidelines. Well-meaning guidelines with robust data to avoid harm from overdiagnosis. Need to be supported, which can be greater than the damage of delayed diagnosis to prevent. “ The study was funded by International Conference on Atopic Dermatitis (ISAD) and supported by National Institute of Health.. EAT research Food Standards Agency.. paper Frequency of milk allergic symptoms defined in guidelines in infants by Rosie Vincent, Stephanie MacNeill, Tom Mars, Joanna Craven, Kirsty Logan, Kirsten Flohr, Gideon Lack, Suzanna Radulovic, Michael Perkin, Matthew Ridd: Secondary of EAT study data Analysis ” Clinical and allergies

More information About Academic Primary Care Center

NS Academic Primary Care Center The University of Bristol (CAPC) is the UK’s leading center for primary care research, with one of nine NIHR School for Primary Care Studies..It’s sitting inside Bristol Medical CollegeAn internationally recognized and outstanding center for artificial health research and education. About the National Institute of Health

Mission National Institute of Health (NIHR) is to improve the health and wealth of the country through research. To do this: We fund quality, timely research that benefits the NHS, public health and social care.

Invest in world-class adaptive expertise, equipment, and a skilled delivery workforce to transform discoveries into improved treatments and services.

Work with patients, service users, caregivers, and communities to improve the relevance, quality, and impact of our research.

Attract, train and support the best researchers to tackle complex health and social care challenges.

We work with other public funders, charities and industries to help build a cohesive, globally competitive research system.

Funding has applied global health research and training to meet the needs of the poorest people in low- and middle-income countries. NIHR is Ministry of Public Health.. Its activities in low- and middle-income countries are funded primarily through UK aid from the UK Government. About St. Georges, University of London

St. George’s, University of London It is a professional health university in the United Kingdom. We shape modern health through transformative research, professional education and hands-on learning. Our three research institutes focus on biomedical and scientific discoveries, advancing disease prevention and treatment in the areas of population health, heart disease and infectious diseases. These are the three biggest challenges to global health in 21 years.NS century. We provide world-class multi-professional health science education that prepares graduates to meet today’s medical needs through relevant scientific research, clinical excellence, strong interpersonal skills, and team-based work. To do. By sharing the clinical environment with London’s leading teaching hospitals, our innovative approach to education is a balanced, highly skilled clinician, scientist, and health and social care specialist. Create a house. About International Society of Atopic Dermatitis (ISAD)

NS International Conference on Atopic Dermatitis (ISAD) promotes clinical care, research, education and training excellence in the field of atopic dermatitis and related diseases, acts as patient advocates and educators in collaboration with the general group, and is international. Created in 2012 to hold a conference (Rajka’s Symposium) every two years.

