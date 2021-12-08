Marin reports COVID spikes, but not Omicron variants

The number of COVID-19 cases of marine has surged in the last two weeks, but this increase cannot be blamed on the new Omicron subspecies.

“The Delta variant was and continues to be our main variant,” Dr. Matt Willis, a county public health officer, told the supervisory board on Tuesday. “It’s an important reality for us, and all the attention is paid to Omicron. The surge we’re seeing right now is actually caused by the delta variant.”

No cases of Omicron have been recorded in Marin County, Willis said.

“We are watching some people returning from South Africa,” he added. “I have multiple symptoms. No one has been diagnosed with Omicron yet.”

According to Willis, travelers are being tested for COVID-19, and if any of the samples are positive, off-marine for whole-genome sequencing to determine which mutant is involved. Will be submitted to the lab.

According to Willis, about 25% of marine-positive COVID-19 samples are sequenced.

The public health sector is also sampling wastewater in the county to look for early signs of new variants such as Omicron. He said this approach is faster than waiting for someone to test positive and sequence the samples. This can take a week or more.

“We have not yet detected definitive evidence of Omicron through wastewater sampling,” Willis said.

Even in the absence of Omicron, new infection rates in the county are increasing, especially last week after Thanksgiving. The county has about 40 new COVID-19 cases per day.

Due to the recent surge, Marin has risen from the “moderate” infection category to the “substantial” infection category at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of the country belongs to the high transmittance category.

According to Willis, the Omicron virus is clearly highly contagious, but it remains unclear whether it is more or less fatal.

“We’re looking for hints from South Africa, data crumbs,” Willis said. “Preliminary data suggest that diseases associated with Omicron are milder than Delta.”

Dr. Melanie Ott of the Institute of Gladstone Virology and Immunology, University of California, San Francisco, said:

Willis said the effectiveness of vaccines that provide protection against Omicron and whether treatments such as monoclonal antibodies are effective against mutants are unclear.

Due to the lack of clear data, Willis said he plans to continue the course with his current strategy without imposing new restrictions.

He is vaccinated if people have not yet been vaccinated, boosted if six months have passed since vaccination, and wears a mask indoors in public. , Said that it is more important than ever to test if it is visible. Willis said he was at home if he had symptoms and was ill.

Eight children were infected with COVID-19 and 75 were quarantined after the family deliberately sent infected children to Neil Cummins Elementary School in Cortemadera last week, officials said.

So far, 61% of Marin children aged 5 to 11 have been vaccinated at least once, and 68% of Marin residents aged 65 and over have been boosted.

Willis said a recent analysis of local data demonstrated the reason for getting a booster. He carefully monitors COVID-19 hospitalizations in Marin to determine if he needs to return to his local Maskman date. He said the state masking requirements remained valid.

Willis said he would consider reimposing Maskmandate if the number of residents admitted to COVID-19 in Marin corresponds to five per 100,000 residents, or about 13 patients. rice field. On Tuesday, one was hospitalized with a virus in Marin.

“We have transitioned to more benign COVID-19 infections and illnesses based on vaccination rates,” Willis said.

The Bay Area Newsgroup contributed to this report.