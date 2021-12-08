Why Autism and ADHD are Hard to Find in Women

Celebrities, including Melanie Sykes, raise awareness of autism in women by revealing a woman’s “relief” after being diagnosed with an adult condition. TV host Sykes said Hello! The magazine she had was “always different from other people, and their way of thinking and management is different.” She described her recent diagnosis at the age of 51 as “great,” and said, “Because I have autism, I understand why, so I feel right.” I added. Christine McGuiness, wife of comedian Paddy McGuiness, also explains that her own diagnosis of a 33-year-old autism spectrum disorder (ASD) was “amazing to me.” She first noticed showing signs of autism while filming a new BBC documentary. Autism with our family, About her three children. They all have ASD.TV personality talked Sky news “I always felt different,” but “I always felt very similar to the kids.” according to Autism Association (NAS), more women and girls have been diagnosed with autism, but many are still “difficult to get the support they need”-and most of the problems are “gender diagnosis gaps” is. Mainly a male problem? Autism is “generally conceptualized as a” male “disorder,” according to a recent paper. Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry According to a British expert who analyzed diagnostic trends over the last 20 years. However, many scientists and activists point out that ASD research is usually focused on men. NS 1981 study Lorna Wing, a British psychiatrist who was a pioneer in the field of childhood developmental disorders, said that among people diagnosed with “high-functioning autism” or Asperger’s syndrome, men and boys up to 15 to 1 women and girls. I found that it was better than that. However, Francesca Happe, director of the Center for Social, Genetic and Developmental Psychiatry at King’s College London, said: Parents Last month, “many women” were “coming for the first diagnosis of middle age.” Until recently, Happe said the diagnostic criteria were biased towards identifying male autism. “We thought that there were far more men than women affected, so neuroimaging only showed women as noise in the sample,” she explained. But now, scientists are actively “seeking” women for further research, she added.

The newspaper reported that this change in focus was “reflected by the changing proportion of men and women diagnosed with autism.” A recent UK study of diagnostic trends found that girls and women accounted for nearly 23% of newly identified cases of autism in 2018, compared to 18% in 1998. .. According to researchers, a 2017 analysis of 54 previous studies found that “girls who meet ASD criteria are at a disproportionate risk of not receiving a clinical diagnosis.” “The ratio of true males to females among children who meet ASD criteria is not 4: 1 as is often assumed, but rather close to 3: 1”, they said. Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.. Diagnosis imbalance Neuroscientist Fabienne Cazaris and co-author Adeline Lacroix with Asperger’s Syndrome offer a variety of theories about why women “can slip through gaps” when it comes to diagnosing ASD. conversation.. “Originally it was thought that autism rarely affects females,” so the diagnostic criteria were primarily determined by male observations, but the clinical manifestations of the condition depend on gender. For example, “Girls with autism have less difficulty making friends than boys with autism,” and “at first glance they have a normal interest,” continued Casaris and Lacroix. And girls are generally “more adept at camouflaging their stereotypes and soothing ritual behavior.” “In other words, their autism is less noticeable, so their symptoms are less obvious to families, teachers and doctors,” the duo concludes. Another possible reason for the gender diagnosis gap is known as the “extreme male brain.” The controversial theory states that “men and women are fundamentally different and the differences are based on the idea that they are along a continuum.” Spectrum news, Focuses on the study of autism. Empathy is thought to be at the female end of this continuum, but “the male end tends to recognize’systematization’or patterns,” the site explained. Proponents of the theory believe that people with autism “regardless of gender” fall to the side of men and “process the world through the lens of” men “.” The main signs of autism Autism is present on the spectrum and manifests differently depending on where the individual falls into the spectrum. NS NHS The main signs of possible autism are: Difficult to understand what others are thinking and feeling

Very worried about the social situation

Difficult to make friends or prefer to be alone

Dull, rude, or seemingly uninterested in others

It’s hard to understand my feelings

Literally take things

I have the same daily routine and I am very anxious when this changes