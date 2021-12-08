COVID-19 W.Va. | 15 additional deaths and 1,053 new cases reported





Charleston, W.Va.. (WSAZ)-As of December 8, 2021, there are 8,482 active COVID-19 cases across the state, as reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Fifteen deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 5,036 deaths due to COVID-19. DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old woman in Greenbrier County, a 70-year-old man in Mineral County, a 67-year-old man in Harrison County, a 66-year-old man in Grant County, and a 77-year-old man. An old woman in Nicholas County, a 57-year-old man in Kanawa County, a 66-year-old woman in Greenbria County, a 74-year-old man in Jackson County, a 94-year-old man in Mingo County, an old man in 78-year-old Marshall County, 61 in Barber County. A year-old woman, a 71-year-old man in Wetzel County, an 82-year-old woman in Brooke County, and an 88-year-old man in Jackson County. The total number of deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of ongoing data adjustments with the official death certificate by the Public Health Department includes a 71-year-old female from Jefferson County. This death occurred in November 2021. Of the 55 counties in West Virginia, 24 are color-coded red in the state’s county warning system, indicating high transmission rates. The two counties are color coded green, indicating low transmission speeds. https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR) 9,255 new cases of COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported. As of Wednesday, 595 COVID-19-positive West Virginia residents were hospitalized, 206 were hospitalized in the ICU, and 11 were on ventilator. 289,655 West Virginia residents have recovered from the complications of COVID-19. West Virginia residents over the age of 5 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about vaccines or find a vaccine site near you, visit the following website: vaccinate.wv.gov Or call 1-833-734-0965. Of the eligible population, 63 percent receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent are fully vaccinated against the virus. https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR) https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR) Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save Life, Change Life” vaccine sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginia citizens aged 5-18 years who have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Please see https: //doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to For registration and details. Current active cases by county: Barber (59), Berkeley (840), Boone (92), Braxton (44), Brooke (115), Cabel (383), Calhorn (38), Clay (26), Doddridge (17), Fayette (227) , Gilmer (13), Grant (83), Greenbrier (103), Hampshire (108), Hancock (131), Hardy (68), Harrison (332), Jackson (85), Jefferson (423), Kanauha (603) ), Lewis (144), Lincoln (71), Logan (137), Marion (261), Marshall (129), Mason (117), McDowell (113), Mercer (404), Minerals (150), Mingo (160) ), Monongalia (312), Monroe (52), Morgan (90), Nicholas (223), Ohio (249), Pendleton (32), Pleasant (45), Pocahontas (10), Preston (120), Putnam ( 243), Raleigh (385), Randolph (85), Ritchie (42), Roan (70), Summers (35), Taylor (90), Tucker (15), Tyler (28), Upsher (83), Wayne (162), Webster (49), Wetzel (96), Wirt (28), Wood (370), Wyoming (92). To see the cumulative number of cases by county, please visit: www.coronavirus.wv.gov Can be sorted by county[累積の概要]Check the tabs. Copyright 2021 WSAZ. all rights reserved.

