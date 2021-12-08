Why do you want it?Analysis of Houten’s first Omicron patient draws encouraging pictures

Few people provide professional care, and shorter hospital stays significantly reduce in-hospital mortality, the analysis shows.

NS Omicron A new coronavirus variant (SARS-CoV-2) was first detected in the Tsuwane district of Gauteng, South Africa, from 21-27 November. Today, leading medical professionals are creating detailed profiles of the first patient. And the picture that emerges is encouraging.

Fewer people are being treated by specialists than the previous wave of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In-hospital mortality is significantly lower. The average length of hospital stay is also decreasing.

Omicron variants spread to all South African states, 4th wave COVID-19 of COVID-19. It has spread to 40 other countries.

Researched by Dr. Fareed Abdullah Patience At Steve Biko / Tsuwane District Hospital Complex in Pretoria.

Between November 14th and 29th, 166 people were admitted to the hospital. Discovered by Abdullah, director of the AIDS and Tuberculosis Laboratory at the South African Medical Research Center.

As of December 2, 29 (70%) of the 42 people in the COVID-19 ward did not need any kind of oxygen support.

These were cases of “accidental” COVID-19. In other words, the reason I was hospitalized was not because I was infected with the virus, but because I was positive as a result of the hospital protocol.

Of the remaining 23 oxygen addictions, “13 patients are dependent on oxygen supplementation, of which 9 (21%) have COVIDs based on a combination of symptoms, clinical signs, CXR, and inflammatory markers. -19 I have been diagnosed with pneumonia. ”The rest are using oxygen for reasons other than COVID-19.

This tendency was also seen in other hospitals. Approximately 31 of the 37 patients at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg did not require oxygen support on December 3.

Of the 80 patients at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital north of Pretoria, only 14 were on oxygen supplementation and one was on mechanical ventilation.

Abdullah, a part-time HIV clinician at Steve Biko Academic Hospital, said:

It is a photograph that has not been seen in the waves so far. Through the beginnings of all three previous waves and the process of these waves, patients have always been scattered in the room air in the COVID ward, and these patients are usually in the recovery phase, waiting for a joint resolution. rice field. Prevalence before discharge.

In addition, only four patients were treated by specialists and only one in the ICU. This is a significant reduction from what was seen in previous waves. Approximately 24 of the 38 adults in the COVID-19 ward were unvaccinated and the remaining 6 were vaccinated, but the remaining status was unknown.

Eight of nine people with COVID-19 pneumonia were unvaccinated and one was completely vaccinated. However, “The reason for oxygen was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.”

This time, a much younger age group was infected, with at least 80% of those hospitalized in the last two weeks under the age of 50.

Children between the ages of 30 and 39 accounted for the majority at 28%, and children between the ages of 0-9 accounted for 19%.

Abdullah argued that this reason could be the scope of vaccination. This is 57% for people over the age of 50 and 34% for people between the ages of 18 and 49.

In the last two weeks, 10 out of 166 people admitted to the hospital have died.

Four of these were people between the ages of 26 and 36, five were over 60, and one was a child whose cause of death was not COVID-19.

The in-hospital mortality rate is 6.6%, significantly lower than the 23% of all previous waves.

“This is comparable to the 17% rate of deaths in the complex over the last 18 months. The number of deaths is now low, enough time has passed for the severity to increase, and the number of deaths. Is expected to increase, so the trend for the next two weeks will be clear, “Abdra wrote.

In addition, the average length of stay decreased from 8.5 days in the last 18 months to 2.8 days in COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized in the last 2 weeks.