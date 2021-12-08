Pfizer Vaccine: Protection against Omicron Coronavirus Mutants Improves with 3 Vaccines





On average, a sample of people who received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had a 25-fold reduction in their ability to neutralize the Omicron mutant. This indicates that “double doses of BNT162b2 may not be sufficient for protection. Against infection by the Omicron mutant,” he said.

The two companies said two doses could provide protection against serious illness.

“Two doses of the vaccine may provide protection against the serious illness caused by the Omicron strain, but these preliminary data clearly show that a third dose of the vaccine improves protection. “Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Burla said in a statement. “Making sure that as many people as possible are fully vaccinated in the first two vaccination series, boosters will continue to be the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The first lab study used sera from the blood of individuals who received two or three doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Serum was collected from subjects 3 weeks after the second dose or 1 month after the third dose. The data released on Wednesday has not been peer-reviewed or published.

Dr. Michael Dorsten, Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer, told CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, on Wednesday: .. “But the good news this morning is that when you get the boost (third boost), your antibody levels increase 25-fold, similar to the original two boosts, which are well protected from ancestral strains. That the data is convincingly showing as a delta. “Going and doing a third boost not only yields a strong and very impressive antibody response, but also strengthens the T cells, the other arm of the immune system,” said Dolsten. .. “That’s really important … two doses to this new mutant are a weakness. T cells may help protect against serious illness and hospitalization, but a third addition It’s time to get immunity. “ President Joe Biden called the preliminary results “very, very encouraging.” “This morning, Pfizer’s lab reports are back, and it’s hoped that existing vaccines will prevent Omicron, but the good news is that if you get a booster, you’re in really good shape. It’s very encouraging news, “Biden told reporters. On Wednesday in South Lawn. “This is a lab report. More research is being done, which is very encouraging.” Another study, published Tuesday by South African researchers, showed that the Omicron coronavirus variant partially escaped the protection provided by the Pfizer vaccine. NS Preprint survey Alex Seagull of the African Health Institute in Durban, who led the research team, said boosters could also protect people, showing that people who have been vaccinated since they were previously infected are likely to be well protected. I told CNN that I had sex. “My impression is that getting a booster protects you from particularly severe illness,” says Sigal. Since the report of the Omicron variant was published in late November, US health officials have urged people to be vaccinated and encouraged. Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending all adults to receive the Covid-19 vaccine booster. Adults vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine are eligible for booster 6 months after the second vaccination. Those who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine are eligible for a booster vaccine approved two months after the first vaccination. According to CDC data, about a quarter of adults vaccinated with Covid-19 are also boosted. Based on the CDC guidance, more than 144 million adults need to get boosters, but only about 48 million adults received boosters. Pfizer and BioNTech also said they are continuing to develop a mutant-specific vaccine for Omicron on Wednesday, which will be available by March if needed. “I’m not sure if it’s needed because it’s a scenario where the current booster is very likely to be enough to maintain protection, but I’m sure we can create it if needed. The news said Bourla at NBC’s “Today” show on Wednesday.

CNN’s Deidre McPhillips, Naomi Thomas, and Amanda Sealy contributed to this report.

