Virginia COVID-19 increased by 2,850 on Wednesday
Due to the high volume of vaccination throughout the region, the COVID-19 hotline will no longer be updated.
As of Wednesday, December 8, Virginia had a total of 988,147 COVID-19 cases, including confirmed laboratory tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Virginia Department of Health reports a 7-day positive rate of 8.0% for the total number of tests and a 7-day positive rate of 7.7% for the PCR test.
Additional deaths were reported this Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 14,838.
For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and tests in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health website. COVID-19 dashboard..
On Sunday, April 18, vaccine eligibility expanded as follows: All federal individuals over 16 years old..
Thursday, April 22 Governor Northam has announced some relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings It started on Saturday, May 15th:
- Social gathering: The maximum capacity for a social gathering is 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors. Social gatherings are currently limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.
- amusement facilities: Indoor and public entertainment facilities will be able to operate from 30% capacity or 500 people to 50% capacity or 1,000 people. The outdoor venue will be able to operate with a capacity of 30% to 50% without setting a special limit on the number of participants.
- Recreational sporting events: The number of spectators allowed for indoor recreational sporting events will increase from 100 to 250, or 50% capacity, whichever is smaller. Outdoor recreation sporting events increase from 500 to 1,000 or 50% capacity, whichever is smaller.
- Liquor sales: The restaurant may return to selling alcohol after midnight and there is no need to close the dining room from midnight to 5am.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was announced on Thursday, May 13th. Vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask in most situations.. On Friday, May 14, Governor Ralph Northam Maskman dates in Virginia will be lifted and capacity and social distance restrictions will end on May 28th...
By December 8, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 727,071 confirmed cases and 261,076 possible COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth.
These positive test results include 10,641,747 PCR tests, 304,557 antibody tests, and 4,032,006 antigen tests out of a total of 14,978,310 tests performed in Virginia.
At this point, 40,186 Virginians were hospitalized for the disease caused by the virus, and at least 14,838 died of the disease-related causes.
The breakdown of cases in this area as of 10 am on December 8 is as follows.
Central Shenandoah Health District: 43,096 in total
• Augusta County-10,897
• Bath County-527
• Buena Vista-1,449
• Harrisonburg-8,597
• Highland County-198
• Lexington-1,647
• Rockbridge County-2,315
• Rockingham County-10,004
• Stanton-3,619
• Waynesboro-3,843
Outbreaks: 167, nursing care facilities 51, medical facilities 11 cases, collective facilities 65 cases, correctional facilities 7 cases, university / university 20 cases, childcare facilities 5 cases, K-12 8 cases.
Total test: 595,532
Sir Fairfax Health District: 34,787 in total
• Clark County-1,577
• Frederick County-12,880
• Page County-3,692
• Shenandoah County-7,110
• Warren County-5,599
• Winchester-3,929
Outbreaks: 170, nursing care facilities 73, medical facilities 14 cases, collective facilities 50 cases, correctional facilities 8 cases, university / university 6 cases, kindergarten to high school 14 cases, childcare facilities 5 cases.
Total number of tests: 409,397
Virginia Health Department Launched a data dashboard showing the number of COVID-19 vaccines distributed and administered The whole federation.
As of December 8, 6,404,133 people have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 5,621,057 have been fully vaccinated, according to the data dashboard.
The total dose of the vaccine is 15,292,245 and is distributed throughout the state.
Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association Online dashboard As of December 8, at least 74,812 COVID-19 patients have been discharged.
Unlike VDH data that report cumulative hospitalizations, hospitalization data reflect people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (whether confirmed or pending), and the number is It’s 1,208.
Here at WHSV, we cover Grant, Hardy and Pendleton counties. The following information is the latest data from the health departments in each county.You can find the COVID-19 dashboard in West Virginia here..
As of December 8, there are a total of 303,173 cases in West Virginia.
Grant County: Total 2,521 COVID-19
Hardy County: Total 2,753 COVID-19
Pendleton County: 1,268 COVIDs-19 in total
We recommend that you check both for the latest facts about COVID-19. Virginia Department of Health And that CDC..
