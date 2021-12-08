Omicron signs found in California wastewater





Signs of an omicron variant of the coronavirus were found in California’s wastewater, officials said, and the number of cases associated with the new variant included a newly confirmed infection in Long Beach residents this week. Increased to double digits. Clues suggesting Omicron’s presence in the Central Valley were picked up in wastewater samples collected in Sacramento and Merced counties, California epidemiologist Dr. Ericapan said on Tuesday. Discussion Sponsored by California Medical Asun. “Sure, we’re looking at Omicron throughout the state,” Pan said. In Sacramento County, researchers at Stanford University have detected a unique mutation in Omicron in wastewater collected on November 30, according to a statement from county spokesman Janna Haynes. Results were confirmed on Monday, the county said. “These findings show that the Omicron variant is most likely to be present in Sacramento County,” the statement said. According to Pan, the mutation was also found in wastewater samples collected in Merced County. Of the 10 confirmed Omicrons in California, five live in Alameda County, four in Los Angeles County, and one in San Francisco. Long Beach reported the latest case of the Omicron variant on Tuesday. A fully vaccinated resident who has no symptoms and has traveled abroad, although not in southern Africa. The largest proportion of confirmed cases of Omicron was among people in southern Africa. Five Omicron cases in Alameda County were infected with the coronavirus and were associated with seven other guests who attended a wedding in Wisconsin on November 27. All were under the age of 50 and had mild symptoms. And they were all vaccinated and most were booster shots, Pan said. The proband is believed to be a wedding guest who returned from Nigeria on November 24th. One day before South African scientists announce the discovery of a new variant, and three days before the World Health Organization declares Omicron a variant of concern. More than 100 people attended the wedding in Wisconsin, and there were events where people were masked and unmasked. There is Reasons for concern About the infectivity of the Omicron variant.Bread report A quarantine hotel in Hong Kong, published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, details possible cases of airborne transmission among airline passengers staying across a corridor. “A retrospective study, including footage from a closed-circuit TV camera, confirmed that neither patient left the room during the quarantine period. No items were shared between rooms and others. Did not enter either room, “the report said. “The only time the two quarantined people opened their doors was to collect food that was placed just outside the doors of each room. The only other that they might have opened. Time is [coronavirus testing], Was conducted every 3 days. However, these two patients arrived one day apart and are unlikely to be tested on the same day. “

