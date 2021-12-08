Blood pressure levels rise during a pandemic, studies find

New research found Americans blood pressure In the COVID-19 pandemic, it was “significantly higher” than before the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had many strange side effects from unfortunate people enough to catch the virus.from Ear pain When COVID Tan NS Erectile dysfunction When Psychosis , Sometimes lasts a long time COVID19 Symptoms Ask the scientist to scratch his head with incredible thoughts.But one of the things researchers recently noticed was the overall increase. blood pressure – – I never have Contracted COVID-19.

In a new study published in the journal circulation , Researchers found that during the pandemic, blood pressure in Americans was “significantly higher” compared to previous data. The study used a sample of 464,000 people from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Participants were from an employer-sponsored annual wellness program that requires employees to check their blood pressure. 53.5% of the participants were female, with an average age of 45.7 in 2018.

Researchers analyzed blood pressure over the three years from 2018 to 2020. The pre-pandemic period is expected to be from January 2019 to March 2020, and the pandemic period has been categorized from April to December 2020. April 2020, when most parts of the United States received home orders.

What did the study find?

Of the more than 464,000 participants reviewed over the three years, researchers had the same blood pressure from 2018 to 2019, but saw a “ significantly higher” rise from April to December 2020. .. The rise was seen in both men and women, but women were found to have a larger increase.

Ideally, a healthy blood pressure should be 120 above 80, and high blood pressure is considered 129 above and 89 below. Rigved Tadwalkar, MD , Providence St. John’s Health Center Board Certified Cardiologist. Studies have found that blood pressure is 1.10 to 2.50 higher at the top and 0.14 to 0.53 higher at the bottom.

What does this mean for American health?

This doesn’t seem to be that much, but it can make a big difference when it comes to blood pressure. “Even a small change in the average blood pressure of the US population can lead to a significant increase in heart attack, heart failure, etc.,” he explains. Luke Raffin, MD , Principal Research Author and Co-Director of Blood Pressure Disorders Center at Cleveland Clinic, Prevention..

Surprisingly, weight gain was not the reason researchers saw an increase in blood pressure. In fact, among those included in the study, average weight loss was seen in men, and weight gain gains comparable to those during the pre-pandemic period were seen in females.

So what Did it Does it cause an increase in blood pressure?

Although not directly related to why this happened, researchers hypothesized that it was likely due to changes made to the daily lives of Americans due to the pandemic. “The data show that there was a big change in blood pressure when Americans were restricted,” Dr. Raffin said. Changes such as not going to the gym, being active, increasing takeout and overall changes in dietary patterns, increased alcohol consumption, avoiding doctor appointments, lack of compliance, etc. may all be related. He said there was.

“Anecdotally, we saw patients not coming to the clinic as much as they did and not updating them. prescription “He adds. “We are not surprised by the results. People didn’t go to the doctor or gym very often, so their blood pressure may have changed.”

“Emotional sacrifices on so many families can have a significant impact on blood pressure.”

In addition, the emotional sacrifices of so many families can have a significant impact on blood pressure, says Dr. Tadwalker. The added stressor can lead to routine changes, anxiety , more.

Beyond environmental factors, Dr. Tadwalker notes that conditions such as kidney disease, adrenal tumors, thyroid dysfunction, certain types of medication, and obstruction of sleep apnea can also increase blood pressure. Is important.

Anyway, why are you so worried about high blood pressure?

“High blood pressure can cause a variety of complications, but our primary concern is heart attacks and strokes,” says Dr. Tadwalker.

He explains that high blood pressure can thicken and harden arteries and cause plaque to build up in blood vessels, causing obstruction. In addition, when the walls of blood vessels weaken, the opposite happens, aneurysm ..Other complications include heart failure, metabolic syndrome (high risk of high insulin resistance, stroke, diabetes, etc.) and even dementia , He adds.

What can you do to maintain your blood pressure?

Studies show that high blood pressure affects almost half of adults in the United States. If you have a family history of high blood pressure, it is recommended that Dr. Raffin get enough sleep ( Recommended Look at the salt in your diet (at least 7 hours) Less than 2,300 mg Exercise regularly (if you limit sodium) 150 minutes Week of moderate activity) to control your blood pressure.

Dr. Tadwalkar agrees, pointing out a high-sodium diet as the “most important cause” of hypertension measurements. Foods such as canned foods, processed foods, and restaurant foods are often packed with unwanted sodium. In addition, low potassium can increase blood pressure, so if you have problems, your doctor may recommend foods such as potatoes, bananas, and beans to increase your potassium levels.I especially like him Dash diet To help control blood pressure and improve overall nutrition.

Another major concern during the COVID-19 pandemic was increased alcohol consumption. It states that Dr. Tadwalker can significantly increase blood pressure. Most recommendations suggest that women can drink one cup a day and men two cups a day, but he suggests reducing alcohol intake to a few times a week.

Meanwhile, Dr. Raffin encourages people to meet with their healthcare providers on a regular basis and take their medication as directed. He says that an annual blood pressure check is usually sufficient for a healthy person.

