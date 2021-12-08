Cambridgeshire celebrates one year from the first Covid vaccine





The Cambridgeshire vaccination team thanked the Director of Health for a year after the first Covid-19 vaccine in the county. Approximately 1.6 million doses have been given since a retired certified care worker vaccinated the first Covid vaccine at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge last December. Dr. Gary Howam, Clinical Chairman of the Cambridgeshire and Peterbara Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Praised the people who have participated in the rollout so far. “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all who have participated in this extraordinary effort so far,” he said. “There is no doubt that your work has helped save lives.”









-Credits: Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG In Erie and the surrounding area, a general practitioner’s practice resulted in the 100,000th Covid vaccination, which was welcomed by one doctor as a “great milestone.” Dr. Anthony Gunstone is a general practitioner of Soham’s Staplow Medical Practice. Last month, I was vaccinated for the 100,000th time. “Currently, we have over 100,000 vaccinations at Erie’s Vaccination Clinic, and we provide more patients with life-saving vaccines every week,” said Dr. Gunstone. “I would like to thank everyone involved in Erie’s vaccination program because I couldn’t have achieved this without the great efforts of both staff and great volunteers. “Your work has saved your life.” By this week, 118,630,479 vaccines have been administered in the UK, of which more than 50 meters are the first dose. MP Steve Barclay also said that “38,553 people in North East Cambridgeshire alone” have received Covid-19 booster jabs so far. However, more volunteers are needed to continue deploying the vaccine. Dr. David Vickers is the medical director of the Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which operates large immunization centers in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. “It’s just inspirational, and my heartfelt gratitude goes to each of them,” he said. “To further protect our community, we really need a lot of staff and volunteers to work at our center. Please contact us.” To find out where your nearest Covid-19 Walk-in Vaccine Center is, visit: https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/. To book an appointment, please visit the following URL: www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine Or call 119.

