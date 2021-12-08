Hospitals are preparing for a surge in cancer cases after failing a diagnosis

Between March and April last year, the number of colon endoscopy used to diagnose colorectal cancer fell by more than half across Australia, a recent Cancer Australia study shows. In Victoria, state registration has shown a 11% reduction in the diagnosis of intestinal cancer. Sue Evans, director of the Cancer Registry, said the blockade of COVID-19 resulted in a “chain break” in cancer diagnosis. She said this would bring great demand to hospital operating rooms and radiation therapy centers that are already tense under the pressure of COVID-19. “All of them [services] It needs to be given the ability to run, and perhaps when services were traditionally closed during Christmas, that won’t happen for a while until we catch up, “she said.

Overall, the number of cancer diagnoses in 2020 was 2420 less than in 2019, a 7% decrease. Not diagnosed were mainly men, people between the ages of 50 and 74, and residents of major cities. The diagnosis of melanoma is reduced by 11% and is mainly in the early stages of the disease. Associate Professor David Cock According to hospital radiation oncologist David Kok, the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center has reduced symptoms of skin and prostate cancer by about 25-30%. Patients are more and more likely to go to the hospital when they are symptomatic and at a more advanced stage of the cancer, requiring more intensive treatment, Dr. Cock said.

Even after the diagnosis, he said, some patients were late for specialists and follow-up appointments for fear of entering the hospital. During the pandemic, telemedicine provided “great benefits”, but the lack of physical interaction with the GP meant that early signs of cancer were overlooked. This was especially the case for skin and prostate cancer tests. “Patients are very common, and doctors happen to notice something that needs to be checked, or patients say,” Can you see this while we are there? ” You may feel that you can. Therefore, additional minor checks are unlikely to occur in telemedicine interviews. “ With the start of the first blockade last year, breast screening services were temporarily suspended and many had to wait months before receiving a check. For most of last year, only patients at risk were prioritized. According to the registry, breast cancer diagnoses declined early last year, but improved slightly in the months that followed, with a 5% decline reported by the end of the year.

When Anne Elliott called her local clinic last November to schedule a mammogram, she was told she had a huge backlog of services and had no breast cancer symptoms or family history. I was put on the waiting list. But she continued with “a bee in her hood,” partly because of her “instinct” and a news article she read about breast cancer patients. The clinic squeezed her two weeks later, and within a month Ms. Elliott was diagnosed with high-grade tube cancer. The cancer was detected early, but it was still growing to 13 centimeters and she needed a mastectomy. Two young boys, single mothers, underwent four surgeries this year, including immediate breast reconstruction. Occasionally, due to COVID-19 restrictions, her boy was unable to visit her at the hospital. The process was painful, but Ms. Elliott appreciates her early detection of cancer and says her story sends a clear message.

Loading “I didn’t have time to book these things when people were blocked, struggling to work from home, and managing homeschooling. And once I tried to book, there might have been a barrier. No, “she said. “No matter how busy you are [you] Especially as a working single mother or parents, do not procrastinate your health. “ The Victorian Department of Health has been briefed on the cancer diagnosis gap and is a task consisting of clinicians and policy makers who meet regularly to prepare for an imminent crisis in early 2020. There is a force. A spokeswoman said the department is working closely with medical services to increase participation in cancer screening and “several strategies” to help catch up on screenings missed during COVID-19. Was implemented.