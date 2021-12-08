Jim’s Motivation: Paying a few cents can encourage you to train





Studies of various incentives have shown that paying a few cents for a visit to the gym and paying a little extra if you skip training and come back was most effective.

Exercise is good for you if you can care Thomas Berwick / Getty Images Unless you pay them, it’s hard to convince people to do more exercise. Large-scale trials of multiple incentive programs for gym attendants have shown that few have lasting effects, but payments worth just a few cents are due to people staying active. Was the most effective nudge of. Regular exercise seems to reduce the risk of people in different conditions. High blood pressure For cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.Most guidelines recommend running at least 150 minutes Medium level activity every week, Fast walk etc. Strength training such as weightlifting.. Catherine Milkman The University of Pennsylvania and her colleagues examined more than 60,000 members of a US gym chain called 24-hour fitness. The company was not involved in this work and did not fund it, but provided anonymous data. The team tested 54 different one-month motivational schemes, including reminder text messages, pledge making, and small payments in the form of points that can be redeemed for audiobooks and Amazon vouchers. Almost half of the scheme increased weekly gym visits by 9-27 percent during the month. However, only four continued to be effective after the nudge was over. “If you stop offering the program, you lose most of the benefits, which suggests that you need to continue the program,” says Milkman. The most effective intervention was to provide people with the points available on Amazon. That’s 22 cents for every workout you attend, and 9 cents if someone returns to the gym after missing one more workout. At the end of the program, plans to pay people to go to the gym without skipping sessions proved to be less effective. Journal reference: Nature, DOI: 10.1038 / s41586-021-04128-4 Sign up for free Medical checkup A newsletter that summarizes all the health and fitness news you need to know every Saturday Details of these topics:

