SARS-CoV-2 infects olfactory epithelial sustentacular cells in patients with COVID-19.





COVID-19 is now widely known to be associated with temporary or long-term loss of the sense of smell (the sense of smell), but its mechanism remains unclear. The open question is whether the olfactory nerve can provide SARS-CoV-2 with a route of entry into the brain. Scientists at the Maxplank Neurogenetic Research Unit in Frankfurt are doctors and scientists at Ruben University Hospital (Ruben, Belgium), and major hospitals in Bruges, Belgium, and NanoString Technologies Inc in Seattle, USA. I am reporting in cooperation with the scientists of. SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to infect sensory neurons in the olfactory epithelium of COVID-19 patients. In addition, the team found no evidence of infection with olfactory bulb neurons. Instead, sustentacular cells, also known as sustentacular cells, are the major target cell type of the virus in the olfactory epithelium. SARS-CoV2 protects the sensory and olfactory bulb neurons, so it does not appear to be a neurotrophic virus.

To infect cells, SARS-CoV-2 must bind to receptors on the cell membrane, and the classic invading receptor is ACE2. Previous studies have shown that ACE2 is expressed by the sustentacular cells of the human olfactory epithelium, but not by olfactory neurons, the neurons that are stimulated by odorants in the inhaled air and transmit electrical signals to the olfactory bulb. Was there. There is no literature on the function of persistent cells in the human olfactory epithelium. Studies in laboratory animals suggest that sustentacular cells provide a variety of supportive functions, including structural and metabolic support, for sensory neurons. Both cell types are continuously regenerated from stem cells in the olfactory epithelium throughout the life of the individual. Because the olfactory mucosa is hidden deep in the nasal passages, sourcing tissue samples is not a viable option for patients suffering from COVID-19. Therefore, doctors have developed a new protocol for taking tissue samples from deceased COVID-19 patients. As a control, tissue samples were taken from patients who died from other causes and were not infected with SARS-CoV-2 at the time of death. The workflow began by notifying a team of ear, nose, and throat doctors about the death of a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit or ward. Using an endoscope, doctors collected samples from the respiratory and olfactory mucosa, and both olfactory bulbs. They were able to do so within 60 to 90 minutes after the patient’s death. “Thanks to this short postmortem interval, tissue samples were pristine for molecular biology research,” said Ruven’s ear, nose, and throat surgeon and co-principal investigator for a project called ANOSMIC-19. Says Laura Van Gerven. Analysis using RNAscope The team of scientists in Frankfurt was led by Monakhan. They used a specially designed probe to stain sections of tissue samples and analyzed them under a confocal microscope. Ultrasensitive analysis, also known as RNAscope, allows visualization of different types of SARS-CoV-2 RNA molecules in a single cell. Scientists can assign infected cells to specific cell types by simultaneously visualizing RNA molecules characteristic of different cell types in different colors in combination with traditional cell staining methods using antibodies. I was able to do it. “Our results show that SARS-CoV-2 infects persistent cells of the olfactory epithelium of patients with COVID-19 and actively replicates within these cells,” Maxplank neurogenetics. Peter Montbaertz, director of the research unit, said. NanoString Technologies Inc. By applying a new approach to total transcriptome analysis using Digital Spatial Profiler, analysis of sections of the olfactory mucosa of COVID-19 patients, persistent ocular cell infections reveal olfactory receptor gene expression in the nearby sense of body. It became clear that it would not change. Neuron. Viral RNA of the soft meninges No viral RNA could be detected in olfactory bulb neurons. Interestingly, in one-third of the cases, researchers detected viral RNA in the meninges surrounding the olfactory bulb, the so-called pia mater. At these anatomical locations, viral RNA may not be present in cells infected with the virus, but the virus may have entered the soft meninges by hitchhike through the olfactory nerve or bloodstream. It may be derived from particles. Alternatively, the viral RNA in the soft meninges may simply represent a viral RNA molecule that is suspended in the blood and not packaged in viral particles. Therefore, the results do not support previous proposals that SARS-CoV-2 can infect human nerve cells. In other words, SARS-CoV-2 does not appear to be a neurotrophic virus. Interdisciplinary teams hypothesize that the transient olfactory dysfunction of COVID-19 is caused by transient inadequate support from sustentacular cells to olfactory neurons. Therefore, the virus indirectly affects the sensory neurons but does not directly infect them. The pathological effects of infection with sustentacular cells can vary from patient to patient. Researchers speculate that because it is located on the surface of the nasal mucosa, the immune system may not be able to completely protect the sustentacular cells from infection. They further speculate that some patients who have been vaccinated or recovered may lose their odor sensation after exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

Story source: material Provided by Max Planck Society.. Note: Content can be edited in style and length.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211206113042.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos