Texas Strengthens Omicron Tracking As The First Case Surfaces In Harris County-Houston Public Media

Texas health authorities are stepping up efforts to identify and track cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Confirmed In Harris County on Monday.

“The Omicron variant is already in Texas and probably has spread to the community,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Schford. “We know from reports from Houston that they also detected it in wastewater.”

Texas Health Department officials expected Omicron to arrive in the state as it was first identified in South Africa last month and spread rapidly to other continents. Cases of Omicron have already been identified in several other states in the United States.

To track Texas mutants, Dr. Schford, DSHS Faculty of Public Health, University of Texas , And other academic medical centers and commercial labs throughout Texas.

“Knowing that Omicron is on our horizon and probably already in circulation here in Texas, we are trying to increase those efforts in the very short term to improve surveillance throughout the state. “She said.

Identifying where the case was found and tracking the rate of spread of the subspecies can help inform you of the best medical response and public health policy.

According to Shuford, there is some promising news from South Africa that the Omicron mutant may be less severe than previous mutants such as Delta. “But South Africa’s population is very different from us. South Africa is a young population and vaccination rates appear to be different from us.”

By the end of next month, Schford needs to better understand the infectivity of Omicron and its potential to cause serious illness, according to Schford.

Among the greatest concerns is Omicron’s ability to evade immunity from previous COVID-19 infections and vaccinations.

“That’s something we don’t know enough yet,” Shuford said.

Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Vaccine Development Center at the Texas Children’s Hospital, said Omicron is a variant of concern. However, COVID experts have positioned it as his “second biggest concern” behind the delta wave that continues in Texas.

“That is, what’s worse than the fact that 20,000 unvaccinated Texans have died unnecessarily due to vaccination rebellion and refusal since June 1st?” Hotez said. “When I think about staying up late, it’s the next wave of delta variants, so I think it’s meant to keep things in sight. We’re doing the terrible job of vaccination in Texas. Did.”

Physicians may quickly increase the number of people who test positive for Omicron and the number of hospitalizations associated with the mutation, and Texas may be seeing a “twin epidemic” of two mutations. Added.

“Cases will start to increase,” he said. “Will it overtake Delta here in Texas? It’s hard to say. Delta is the king of all varieties. From a transmissible point of view, it’s hard to imagine how something can overtake it.”

According to Schford, the best way to prevent serious illness from any variant of COVID-19 and avoid overwhelming the state’s medical resources is to vaccinate as many of the state’s eligible populations as possible. Is to continue.

She has also proved to be effective since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, including social distance, wearing masks in crowded areas, virus testing before attending holiday rallies, and regular hand washing. Emphasized public health precautions.

“We had time to prove that they worked. With the introduction of new variants, we can pull them out and use them again, or continue to use them to protect ourselves from the variants.”

Additional report by Matt Harab of Houston Public Media.

