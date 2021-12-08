A Covid vaccine approved for children ages 5-11, scheduled for deployment in January

The Covid-19 vaccine will be provided to approximately 480,000 elementary school students aged 5 to 11 years. National Immune Advisory Board (Niac) Approved their use.

The State Vaccine Advisory Board has recommended the government to provide vaccines (lower doses than jabs given to adults) to this age group.

Vaccine delivery will arrive in the state in the coming weeks, with full deployment to children scheduled to begin in January.

The pediatric vaccine, which is about one-third of the vaccination dose for people over 12 years old, is given twice at 3-week intervals.

Nyack states that children aged 5 to 11 years with severe immunodeficiency should be vaccinated with a third vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose.

“Before vaccination, parents or guardians should be informed of the known benefits, risks, and uncertainties of Covid-19 vaccination. Accept, postpone, or reject vaccination of children. That decision should be respected, “he said.

The decision to provide vaccines to this age group was made to show a surge in Covid-19 cases among elementary school children last week, despite a decline in school outbreaks. ..

There were 7,359 cases among children aged 5 to 12 years in the week leading up to December 4, a 21 percent increase from the 6,077 cases reported the previous week.

Covid-19 cases among elementary school students accounted for one or more of the five new cases reported in the state during the week.

However, the number of coronavirus outbreaks affecting children decreased during the week. The number of cases was 38, including 30 at schools and 8 at childcare facilities, down from 51 in the previous week to 45 at schools and 6 at childcare facilities.

There were 131 new cases related to the newly reported outbreak of school and 53 cases related to the outbreak of childcare facilities. The maximum number of cases was 18 in individual schools and 2 to 15 in individual childcare facilities.

Since the fourth wave of the pandemic began in June, there have been just over 50,000 cases among children aged 5 to 12 years. This is the largest age group of unvaccinated people.

Deployment plan

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has been preparing a vaccine deployment plan for children for some time, but has been waiting for guidance from Niac before putting the plan into action.

Nyack met on Monday night to discuss the next phase of vaccine deployment.

The Ministry of Health and HSE will begin work to operate these updates.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly strongly recommended that Nyack first vaccinate children with underlying illnesses, younger children with complex medical needs, and children living with adults with weakened immunity. Said.

Nyack advised that these three categories should prioritize vaccination at the same time as other categories between the ages of 16 and 49 with underlying medical conditions.

The government recommends that these vaccinations should be given to children with the same priority as boost immunization for children under the age of 40.

Priority booster

HSE is currently providing boost immunity and a third dose to people over the age of 60, healthcare professionals, and people with weakened immunity and underlying illness.

Deployment of booster doses to people between the ages of 50 and 59 is expected to begin on Thursday.

The HSE was waiting for guidance from Nyack on the first vaccination for children before deciding when people between the ages of 40 and 49 would receive booster jabs.

Donnelly said there was a “significant increase” in Covid-19 cases identified in the age group of 5-12 years.

“We know that most children get a very mild illness, but only a few can get seriously ill. Expanding the possibility of vaccination to this age group. That provides another layer of protection for our children and those around them. “

Taoiseach said that following Niac’s recommendations, the HSE and the Ministry of Health will launch a comprehensive planning and information campaign.

Over 93% of the adult population is first vaccinated. HSE has been administering over 1 million booster jabs since its inception.