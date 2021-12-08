The latest information on the deployment of vaccines for ages 5-11 in the United States

Preface

November 2, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years is one of the first countries to be vaccinated in the United States.we Previously discussed Many of the issues to consider when deploying the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to 28 million children aged 5-11 years in the United States are the need to ship new vaccine formulations for this purpose. It will be needed by various vaccine providers, including. You need to be involved and parents and caregivers play a decisive role in the effort. All factors suggest that the deployment may face unique problems. It’s been more than a month since the vaccine was first recommended for children, and we’re looking at progress so far, nationally and state-by-state.

Our analysis is CDC data tracker, As such, is based on data reported by the jurisdiction to the CDC. However, due to reporting timeframes and other factors, there may be differences between the CDC tracker and the data provided by individual state websites. To calculate the number of people aged 5-11 years who received at least one vaccination per state, the number of people aged 5 years or older with at least one vaccination and the number of people aged 12 years or older with a single vaccination. Calculated the difference between. Data from federal agencies, territories, and related jurisdictions were included in the national total, but the state analysis included only 50 states and DCs. Data from Idaho was not available in this age group. The data is current as of December 5, 2021.

Overall, we see that vaccination progress for ages 5-11 has slowed significantly after the initial period of high demand. The increase in new doses administered began to slow down to Thanksgiving holidays and has continued ever since. In addition, as with adult vaccination rates, vaccination rates vary widely across the country. The specific survey results are as follows.

Investigation result

Nationally, as of December 5, 2021, an estimated 16.7% of ages 5-11 had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination (Figure 1). That’s about 4.8 million of the 28 million children in this age group in the United States. Given the two-dose Pfizer regimen given at 3-week intervals and the subsequent two-week period needing to be considered fully vaccinated, only 4.3% reached this point. I’m a child.

Vaccination rates for ages 5-11 have dropped significantly and continue to decline prior to Thanksgiving holidays... Vaccination rates for ages 5-11, measured at the first daily dose, rose sharply after being initially recommended on 2 November. It rose to 4% on November 9th and 16th, a week later. It was 9.8%. However, since then, the rate of initial doses has begun to slow down until Thanksgiving holidays and has continued to decline ever since (Figure 2).

<br />

<br />

At the state level, as with other COVID-19 vaccination efforts, there are significant national differences, with differences of more than 40 percent between the top and bottom states. The proportion of children who received at least one COVID-19 vaccination ranged from 45.6% in Vermont to only 3.6% in West Virginia (Table 1). Eight states vaccinated more than a quarter of the age of 5-11. Less than 10% of the 10 states have been vaccinated.

There are some regional differences, with northeastern states more likely to achieve higher coverage rates and southern states more likely to be ranked lowest... The four states with the highest vaccination rates (all in New England (Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island)) have vaccinated at least 30% of children, but with the lowest vaccination rates. Four states (West Virginia, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama) are vaccinated to less than 6% (Table 1). Eight of the ten lowest vaccination rates between the ages of 5 and 11 are in the south.

In most (34) states, vaccination rates for children aged 5 to 11 are similar to those for adults aged 18 and over (within 10 points). Of the 10 states with the highest child vaccination rates, 6 (Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island DC, Connecticut) are also ranked in the top 10 adult vaccination states (Table 1). On the other side of the spectrum, 6 of the 10 states with the lowest child immunization rates (Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Wyoming, Tennessee, Georgia) are also in the bottom 10 for adult immunization.

Discussion

Approximately 4.8 million children aged 5 to 11 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, but the rate of increase seems to have already leveled off just over a month after the pediatric vaccination effort. is. This drop-off began before Thanksgiving holidays and has continued since then, suggesting that enthusiastic parents and guardians have already come forward to make vaccination decisions for their children.Indeed, our Polling Two-thirds of parents have found that they are waiting for their children to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or saying they will not be vaccinated at all. This next stage of vaccination will be much more difficult.

As with adult vaccination rates, the proportion of children aged 5 to 11 years who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination varies considerably from state to state. Given the role parents play in making child vaccination decisions, it is probably not surprising that many of the states with the lowest adult vaccination rates also have the lowest child vaccination rates. At the same time, state rankings for immunization rates for children aged 5 to 11 generally reflect that of adults, but a few states are better off immunizing children compared to adults. Seems to be working. Understanding the factors that contribute to the higher ranks of these states may help identify strategies for reducing barriers and vaccine hesitation among parents of lower rank states.

Finally, at least as important as tracking the overall immunization rate of children is to understand who they are so that access and fairness can be assessed. .. However, Limited data available to do so.. Nationally, data on age and race / ethnic immunization status are not available, and only a handful of states report degraded data at this level.