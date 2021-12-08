OSDH: It’s never too late to get a flu shot before vacation





Oklahoma City (KFOR) – Holidays are here, which means more opportunities to spread cheers, but as people resume their trips and meet with family and friends, they also have more opportunities to spread the flu and other respiratory viruses. The Oklahoma State Health Department (OSDH) is an important reminder to ensure that National Influenza Vaccination Week (December 5-11) no one should go through the holiday season without influenza vaccination. It states that. OSDH: Influenza and COVID-19 vaccine can be given at the same time

According to OSDH, influenza activity and the number of people vaccinated against influenza during the 2020-2021 season was very low, probably due to COVID-19 prophylaxis. “It’s important to know that your immune defense against the flu declines over time, so it’s possible that many people have weakened their immune system against the flu this season,” OSDH said. .. Health experts are particularly concerned about the effects of weakened immunity on people who are already at high risk of developing serious influenza complications, including people with certain chronic health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, and diabetes. I am concerned. “Colds” aren’t widespread – people forget how to fight the virus, says infectious disease experts

“Thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine, many of us can celebrate our holidays with our loved ones this year,” says Dr. Faugia Khan, director of health and immune services in Oklahoma. “But the COVID-19 vaccine does not prevent the flu. Therefore, it is important for individuals to be vaccinated against the flu to ensure the safety of their family and friends. They are still vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. For those who do not, it is safe and effective to get both vaccines at the same time. “ Ideally, you should be vaccinated against the flu before it begins to spread to your community, but it is still beneficial to be vaccinated later in most seasons. Influenza most commonly peaks in February, and important activity can continue until May, so if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, you still have time to get vaccinated. KFOR Reporter Shares COVID-19 Experience From Symptoms to Recovery

OSDH recommends that Oklahoman take the time to get the flu vaccine over the course of this national flu vaccination week, go to a doctor or local pharmacy, encourage loved ones to get the flu vaccine, and get the flu vaccine. We encourage you to learn about the benefits. Annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone over 6 months and is the best way to help protect against the flu. For more information on influenza vaccinations in Oklahoma, please visit: fightflu.health.ok.gov.. Oklahoma residents can also call the 2-1-1 helpline or contact the county’s health department for assistance. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Finder website Vaccine.gov It also lists influenza vaccination providers in Oklahoma and across the country.



