Health unit investigating local cases likely to be associated with Omicron mutants





Seven cases confirmed in Simcoe County, currently isolated at home. Officials say the cluster is associated with travelers arriving in the area from Nigeria in late November.

news release

SIMCOE MUSKOKA DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

*************************

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is investigating household clusters in Simcoe County and has seven confirmed COVID-19 cases that are likely to be Omicron mutants. Currently, all cases are quarantined at home. The cluster is linked to travelers arriving from Nigeria to Simcoe County in late November. The health unit is waiting for a whole-genome sequence of samples that will be available in the next 7-14 days, given travel history and preliminary test results, but the likelihood of omicron clusters is very high. SMDHU’s case and contact management team is currently following up on each case and providing instructions to the close contacts identified regarding quarantine and testing. “Scientific data on the Omicron variant is still available,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, a medical officer of health. “Early evidence suggests that the subspecies may be more contagious. While continuing to closely monitor the situation in the area, pay attention to all residents to comply with public health measures and COVID. -19 It is advisable to monitor the symptoms and seek immediate testing if they occur and to be vaccinated if they have not yet done so. “ The COVID-19 infection rate in the unvaccinated, vaccine-eligible Simcomascoca population is seven times higher than in the fully vaccinated population, and the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is 15 times higher. Vaccination can reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death. Residents who are eligible for the first, second, third, or booster immunization are the most important protective layers and it is advisable to book as soon as possible. COVID-19 vaccination is available to eligible residents through a variety of options, including local clinics, participating pharmacies, some primary care providers, family health teams, and GOVAXX buses. In addition to vaccination, SMDHU limits the size of social gatherings, stays at home when feeling sick, maintains a physical distance of at least 2 meters from them, and everything else to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We continue to strongly encourage the public to follow public health measures. Live outside the house, wear masks indoors and outdoors when physical distance is not available, cover your cough, and wash your hands regularly. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and current public health safety measures and requirements, please visit: smdhu.org/covid19.. *************************

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.orilliamatters.com/local-news/health-unit-investigating-local-cases-likely-linked-to-omicron-variant-4842914 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos