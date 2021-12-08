Vaccine delivery to children scheduled for next week

Health Service Executives say the first delivery of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children will arrive in Ireland next week.

As recommended by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the National Immunology Advisory Board (NIAC), the dose to children is one-third of the vaccine given to people over the age of 12.

NIAC advised that the vaccine be given twice at 3-week intervals.

A spokeswoman said, “HSE expects the first delivery of pediatrics (Pfizer) in Ireland in the week starting December 13.”

Following today’s NIAC approval for the EMA’s decision to approve vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, HSE now states that “these recommendations are being implemented safely and in a timely manner.” increase.

A spokeswoman said, “A key part of this next stage of the Covid-19 vaccine program is reliable and accurate, helping parents and guardians make the best decisions for their families when it comes to vaccines for children. It’s also about providing information. “

Today, with the advice of the government, vaccines are now being provided to about 480,000 elementary school students.

Some children aged 5 and 11 will be vaccinated this month, but it could be January before the main program begins.

HSE implements a plan to deliver the program.

NIAC also recommends prioritizing vaccination in three categories, ages 5 to 11, as well as other categories with underlying disease.

Categories have a fundamental state. Live with younger children with complex medical needs and with immunocompromised adults.

Children in this age group receive the Pfizer vaccine and the recommendations have been approved by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan.

In published advice, NIAC states that vaccination should be provided to this age group.

The three priority groups identified in the 5- to 11-year-old group should be vaccinated to people aged 16 to 49 years with underlying disease with the same priority as booster immunization. Said.

We also recommend that children aged 5 to 11 years with severe immunodeficiency complete the primary series with a third dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose.

All other children in this cohort should be vaccinated with the same priority as booster immunization for children under the age of 40.

NIAC must notify parents or guardians of the known benefits, risks, and uncertainties of Covid-19 vaccination prior to vaccination and accept, postpone, or reject vaccination of children. He states that the decision needs to be respected.

The story of the latest coronavirus

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said in a speech at Dáil that HSE and the Ministry of Health are currently working on a vaccination program and “will be back within a few days.”

The Irish Deputy Prime Minister said deploying the vaccine to this age group would be a “major challenge”, but he was confident in HSE’s capabilities.

Leo Varadkar reiterated that Ireland has the fourth highest immunization rate in the European Union and that information about vaccines will be provided to parents.

He added that for parents, it is “absolutely your choice as to whether you choose to vaccinate your child.”

Taoiseach also defended the government’s reintroduction of the Covid-19 Restriction Act without pre-legislative scrutiny at Oireachtas.

Taoiseach Michelál Martin

He was criticized by two independent TDs who asked questions about the level of parliamentary review of the law providing digital covid certificates and the reintroduction of restrictions.

Catherine Connolly called for a “human rights assessment” of the law, and Mattie McGrath asked the Irish Prime Minister to do research demonstrating that the Covid certificate reduced the transmission of the virus.

Martin admitted that people were “tired from the war,” but added, “I don’t think we can manage a pandemic without a legislative framework.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Arts and Culture Catherine Martin said HSE will work urgently to make the Covid-19 deployment for children ages 5-11 operational.

In RTÉ’s News at One, Ms. Martin said reassurance is key for parents who must be informed and ultimately decide to vaccinate their children.

She said this was the first delivery of pediatric Covid vaccines to the country and that the Ministry of Health and HSE would quickly work on plans to administer them.

Christine Loscher, a professor of immunology at Dublin City University, said NIAC’s recommendations are “great news” and should be started in parallel with adult vaccination.

She added that “especially good news for parents of children with underlying illnesses” is a priority at the start of the deployment.

Regarding RTÉ’s Claire Byrne, Professor Loscher said vaccine deployment needs to be maximized to the same level as last year so that the first children of the priority group, ages 5-11, can be vaccinated before Christmas. ..

Aside from this, The Health Service Executive said that even if you are already vaccinated, you may have multiple Covid-19 booster vaccine reservations from multiple sources.

The Ministry of Health reported an additional 5,590 cases of Covid-19 yesterday.

As of 8 am this morning, 544 people were being treated for the virus in the hospital, an increase of 39 during the same period yesterday.

Of these, 118 patients were in the Covid-19 ICU, but yesterday there was one more.

Additional Report Fergal Bowers, Cinade Hassei