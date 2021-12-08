Health
WHO Chief Tedros tells the world to act now to curb the spread of Omicron
WHO Executive Secretary Tedros Adhanom Gebreez said Wednesday that countries and governments around the world should reassess their response to Covid-19 and accelerate vaccination programs to delay the spread of the Omicron variant. rice field.
The global spread of the subspecies suggests that it can have a significant impact on the pandemic, and it is time to contain it before further hospitalization of Omicron patients, he said. He said at the press conference.
“It will determine the steps the country will take today, and how Omicron will evolve in the coming days and weeks. It’s too late if the country waits for hospitals to start filling. Don’t wait. Take action now … “said Tedros. ..
“We call on all countries to strengthen monitoring, testing and ordering,” he said. “… Self-satisfaction will now cost lives.”
Omicron variants are currently reported in 57 countries, and WHO expects their numbers to continue to grow.
“It suggests that certain features of Omicron, such as global spread and numerous mutations, can have a significant impact on the pandemic process. Exactly what the impact will be. It’s still difficult to know, “said WHO Chief Tedros.
Tedros, complacency now sacrifices life, and many of those who do not die remain in the fight against a long covid, or post-covid condition, a debilitating, protracted illness that we are just beginning to understand. He added that it could be.
“New data are emerging every day, but scientists need time to complete their work and interpret the results. It should be noted that they draw firm conclusions until they have a more complete picture. Every day, WHO convenes and shares thousands of experts from around the world to analyze data and advance research. “
Tedros is also calling on countries to accelerate vaccination in the highest-risk populations in all countries and to strengthen efforts to control and maintain infections by coordinating public health measures.
“We will scale up monitoring, testing and sequencing and share samples with the international community,” Tedros added.
