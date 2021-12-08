Health
Can Viagra reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease?What we know
- A new study found that people taking Viagra may be less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease.
- Experts emphasize that further research is needed to verify the results.
- Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease.
Erectile dysfunction drugs that are also used to treat hypertension have already been shown
New research is now adding evidence that this well-known drug may help reduce the risk of developing a degenerative condition.
“After searching [the] The literature has found multiple animal studies showing the potential therapeutic effects of sildenafil in various preclinical AD models. ” Feixiong Cheng, PhD at Cleveland Clinic Institute of Genomic Medicine, Told Healthline.
Chen and the team analyzed data from more than 7 million people and found that sildenafil (Viagra) significantly reduced the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease.
According to researchers, their findings have recently been
In this study, using insurance data, a large genetic mapping network, integrated genetic information and other information, any of the approximately 1,600 Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs for Alzheimer’s disease I found it to be valid.
Researchers have focused on drugs that target two proteins that are considered markers of Alzheimer’s disease, amyloid and tau, and drugs that target only one of them.
In the last two decades, many drug discovery projects targeting only one of the proteins have failed, according to Chen.
However, this project tested a new theory that “dual targeting” both amyloid and tau at the same time could bring better clinical benefits to people with Alzheimer’s disease.
He said that Alzheimer’s disease is a “complex disease caused by many factors” and that multi-targeted drugs or combination therapies that target multiple pathologies may bring greater benefits in the treatment of the disease. explained.
“By testing this new hypothesis, we have identified sildenafil as a potential treatment for AD,” Cheng said.
After six years of follow-up, researchers at Cleveland Clinic found that people who took sildenafil were 69% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than those who did not.
To further explore the potential of drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Chen and his team created a lab model showing increased growth of tau protein and brain cells targeting sildenafil, which drugs are resistant to degenerative conditions. Clarified how it works.
It is important to note that sildenafil did not actually reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in this study. It was only related to it. Chen acknowledged that there are limiting factors that indicate the need for further research.
“We have adjusted many confounders in patient data analysis based on considerable effort, but with limited clinical knowledge of this complex disease, possible confounders may exist,” he said. rice field.
Chen emphasized the need to confirm findings in clinical trials before using sildenafil to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
“We are working hard to pursue RCTs (randomized controlled trials) in the next step,” says Cheng.
“This study looks at data from so many people, but there are some important limitations to consider.” Professor Tara Spires JonesDPhil, Deputy Director of the Discovery Brain Science Center at the University of Edinburgh, said: statement..
According to Spires-Jones, the study data was obtained from insurance claims and is less detailed and contains information on other important risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, such as gender, risk genes, and socioeconomic status. I didn’t.
Spires-Jones pointed out that these findings have other possible explanations.
“For example, we know that changes in the brain begin decades before the symptoms of dementia appear. [show] And people won’t ask for a prescription for erectile dysfunction because these early changes in Alzheimer’s disease can reduce libido, “she explained.
Granted
“Aducanumab is not a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.” Dr. Winston Chung, Members of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Ethics, Law, and Humanities Committee The era of psychiatry..
“This is a high-cost drug approved by the FDA without compelling evidence of profit and with known harm,” he said.
According to the Weil Institute for Neuroscience 40 percent A percentage of people receiving aducanumab experience an inflammation of the brain called amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA).
This condition includes cerebral hemorrhage, cerebral edema, or both.
According to the institute, “due to ARIA-related concerns, nearly 10 percent of people taking this drug will need to discontinue treatment.”
NS study We have found that following at least four of the five healthy lifestyle behaviors announced in June 2020 can reduce the risk of dementia by 60%.
The operation is as follows.
- Physically active
- no smoking
- Consume small to medium amounts of alcohol
- Eat a high quality meal
- Be mentally active
Plant-based Mediterranean-DASH intervention for a delayed neurodegenerative (MIND) diet A high quality diet recommended by researchers.
“This observational study provides more evidence of how a combination of correctable behaviors reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.”
FDA-approved sildenafil for the treatment of high blood pressure and erectile dysfunction may reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer’s disease by 69%, according to a new study.
According to experts, this study has serious limitations and has only been shown to be associated with reduced risk.
He also states that simple lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking and physical activity, can significantly reduce the risk of dementia.
..
