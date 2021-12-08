COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 111 new cases, 10 in schools and childcare facilities-New Brunswick





New Brunswick reports 111 new cases COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) On Wednesday, six schools in the state had students studying from home because of an incident in the school. According to a state news release, 10 of the new cases were identified in schools and day care facilities, most of them in the Moncton area. read more:

Two NB schools moved to distance learning, with more COVID-19 cases confirmed over the weekend “Approximately 80% of active cases in school are in primary school. Often, the virus was transmitted outside of school or when safety measures were not taken,” the release said. Meanwhile, since the appointment began on November 26, 10,544 initial doses of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine have been given to children aged 5 to 11 years. The story continues below the ad read more:

COVID-19-Parents and teachers in New Brunswick want stability as more cases in school New case In addition to the 111 new cases reported on Wednesday, there were 82 recovery. This brings the number of active cases to 781. There are 43 hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Eleven people are on ventilator and one is hospitalized under the age of 19. Eight people currently hospitalized were initially hospitalized for other reasons, but were infected with COVID-19 due to an outbreak in the hospital. “Most of these people have mild to moderate symptoms,” the state said. Trend story Canada participates in the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Breakdown of cases Eight new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are: The story continues below the ad Three people under 9 years old.

Two people 10-19;

People 50-59; and

Two people 60-69. Six cases are under investigation and two are previously known case contacts. The 23 new cases in Zone 2 (St. John region) are: Three people under 9 years old.

4 people 10-19;

Person 20-29;

5 people 30-39;

4 people 40-49;

Person 50-59;

3 people 60-69;

People 70-79; and

Person 80-89. Thirteen cases are under investigation and ten cases are contacts of previously known cases. The 61 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are: 17 people under 9 years old.

13 people 10-19;

5 people 20-29;

9 people 30-39;

10 people 40-49;

3 people 50-59;

Two people 60-69;

Two people 70-79. Fifty-three cases are under investigation and eight are contacts of known cases. Two new cases in Zone 4 (Edmanston region) are: People under 9 years old.When

Person 10-19. Both cases are under investigation. One new case in Zone 6 (Bassert region) is for people aged 60-69. Cases are known case contacts. The story continues below the ad The 16 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi area) are: 5 people under 9 years old.

Person 10-19;

Person 20-29;

4 people 40-49;

Two people 60-69;

Two people 70-79;

