HHS has announced a $ 30 million grant program aimed at curbing opioid epidemics.

Photo: Shanano Back / Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic may overshadow, but the opioid epidemic is still fully effective in the United States, and on Wednesday the Department of Health and Human Services will support harm reduction services in the suppression and treatment community. Announced a reduction grant program Addiction.

Grants available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Department (SAMHSA) Harm Reduction Grant Program aim to increase access to harm reduction services and support harm reduction service providers.

HHS Secretary Xavier Besera said funding for the grant program would be funded by approximately $ 30 million from the US Rescue Program.

“Overcoming addiction is not easy and it won’t happen overnight,” he said. “You can’t prevent someone from using these substances, but you need to prevent them from dying. It’s not about stigmatizing them and pushing them into the shadows.”

What is the impact

According to Dr. Rahul Gupta, Head of National Drug Control Policy at the White House, there is about 100,000 opioid-related overdose in the United States over a typical 12-month period. Americans die every 5 minutes due to an overdose of opioids. This is increased by the prevalence of fentanyl, which is essentially a synthetic form of heroin.

“This is an unacceptable situation and requires unprecedented urgent action,” Gupta said. “We must use all the tools available to save lives.”

Deaths from overdose increased prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but by 2020 there was an even greater increase in deaths from overdose.according to Provisional data In 2020, overdose deaths increased by more than 30% and more than 93,000 people died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This increase was facilitated by the use of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, stimulants such as methamphetamine and cocaine, or a combination of substances.

Unfortunately, pandemic restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 make it difficult for individuals with substance use disorders to receive treatment and support services.

Funding harm reduction services is one pillar of the four-pillar approach being implemented at the federal level. According to HHS, evidence-based harm reduction strategies minimize the adverse effects of substance use.

The other three pillars of the administration’s opioid mitigation strategy are primary prevention focused on the root causes and predictors of substance use disorders. Evidence-based treatment; and recovery support.

“Every day, we lose enough staff to fill the Boeing 757 airliner, so we call on Congress to pass the president’s budget for a record $ 48 billion to deal with overdose and opioid epidemics. “We do,” said Gupta. “This is the point. The government will continue to do everything with our power to reduce deaths from overdose.”

Dr. Miriam Delphin Rittmon, Mental Health and Drug Use Assistant Secretary and SAHMSA Leader, said Wednesday that the grant program will distribute $ 10 million over the next decade to support harm reduction services in the community. rice field. To reduce health inequalities in poorly serviced and minority communities.

“Funds will cover all areas of society,” said Delphin Littmon. “Harm reduction providers are waiting for this long-awaited support.”

Big trend

The Biden administration unveiled a four-pillar opioid mitigation strategy in October. That same month, as part of HHS’s $ 1.5 billion investment in Health Resources and Services Administration, a number of healthcare loan repayment and scholarship programs were announced that were funded for the opioid epidemic. ..

HRSA currently supports more than 4,500 providers treating opioids and other SUD problems in the affected community through dedicated funding for substance use disorder professionals. The Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery Loan Repayment Program will create several new areas of loan repayment opportunities to support HHS’s response to the opioid crisis, including clinical support staff and related healthcare professionals in 2021. It was started in.

twitter: @JELagasse

Send an email to the writer. [email protected]