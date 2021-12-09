Minnesota records 75 coronavirus deaths and 3,140 infections – Twin Cities

When Minnesota launched a holiday campaign on Wednesday to encourage residents to celebrate safely during a pandemic, the state recorded an additional 75 deaths associated with the coronavirus.

The state’s daily report on the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to show damage as the virus caused by the highly contagious delta mutant in the unvaccinated population continues to spread throughout Minnesota. 3,140 new infections were reported across the state on Wednesday, and 1,642 cases (another 2021 record) were reported at hospitals in Minnesota.

The state finally had more than 1,600 patients requiring COVID hospitalization in early December 2020. The state’s coronavirus-related hospitalization peaked in late November last year with more than 1,860 people.

“Minnesota people know what to do to protect themselves and their loved ones this holiday season. Now we need to take action on them,” said state health commissioner Jan Malcolm. , Said in a prepared statement announcing a safe celebration campaign in Minnesota. “The state is doing everything it can to provide Minnesota with access to tests, vaccines and booster shots. In addition to these steps, we can safely celebrate this holiday season. We recommend that you take additional precautions such as masking and hand washing. “

New deaths have been reported state-wide, including:

Anoka County, Nine residents aged 50-84 died.

Nine residents aged 50-84 died. Dakota County, Five residents aged 60-99 died.

Five residents aged 60-99 died. Hennepin County, Eight of the residents aged 60-99 died.

Eight of the residents aged 60-99 died. Ramsey County, Six residents aged 30-89 died.

Six residents aged 30-89 died. Washington County, Two residents aged 65-84 died.

Of the newly reported deaths, 58 lived at home and 17 lived in long-term / auxiliary living facilities. Deaths were reported on Wednesday, with 57 dead in December, 15 in November, two in October, and one in September.

The latest figures have increased the number of pandemic casualties in Minnesota to 9,774.

New infectious diseases throughout the state

The new infection has increased the number of positive cases reported in Minnesota since the outbreak of the pandemic to 948,490, of which about 11,000 are re-infected or tested twice for the virus.

New cases have been reported state-wide, including:

Anoka County, 249 new infectious diseases.

249 new infectious diseases. Dakota County, 232 new infectious diseases.

232 new infectious diseases. Hennepin County, 681 new infectious diseases.

681 new infectious diseases. Ramsey County, 283 new infectious diseases.

283 new infectious diseases. Washington County, 130 new infectious diseases.

Nearly 903,000 of those who tested positive no longer need to be quarantined. There are 1,642 people in Minnesota hospitals, and an estimated 24,000 have recovered at home.

Crowded hospital

Health officials have expressed concern about the impact of the latest wave of the virus on hospitals in Minnesota. The number of COVID patients is 20 more than reported on Tuesday, including 321 in the intensive care unit.

Of the 7,327 adult non-ICU beds in the state, only 339 were available. Of those available beds, 28 were in the Twin Cities Metro.

Of the 1,012 beds in the state’s adult intensive care unit, only 30 were available. Of those available ICU beds, six were in the Twin Cities Metro.

Campaign highlights

Given the latest information on the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the focus is on encouraging residents to vaccinate. Take booster shots to combat weakened immunity. Get tested for viruses. Take precautions such as wearing a mask indoors, avoiding crowds indoors, and washing your hands.

Minnesota will host 63 vaccination events in December, 35 of which will be held at schools. The Mall of America vaccination site is now able to administer 2,000 shots per day.

More information on the state’s efforts, including how to take the test and get the vaccine, is available on the Ministry of Health website. https://mn.gov/covid19.

70% of eligible Minnesota residents over the age of 5 have been vaccinated at least once. But it leaves about 1.5 million people vulnerable to infectious diseases and their worst consequences: serious illness, hospitalization, and death.