Health
Minnesota records 75 coronavirus deaths and 3,140 infections – Twin Cities
When Minnesota launched a holiday campaign on Wednesday to encourage residents to celebrate safely during a pandemic, the state recorded an additional 75 deaths associated with the coronavirus.
The state’s daily report on the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to show damage as the virus caused by the highly contagious delta mutant in the unvaccinated population continues to spread throughout Minnesota. 3,140 new infections were reported across the state on Wednesday, and 1,642 cases (another 2021 record) were reported at hospitals in Minnesota.
The state finally had more than 1,600 patients requiring COVID hospitalization in early December 2020. The state’s coronavirus-related hospitalization peaked in late November last year with more than 1,860 people.
“Minnesota people know what to do to protect themselves and their loved ones this holiday season. Now we need to take action on them,” said state health commissioner Jan Malcolm. , Said in a prepared statement announcing a safe celebration campaign in Minnesota. “The state is doing everything it can to provide Minnesota with access to tests, vaccines and booster shots. In addition to these steps, we can safely celebrate this holiday season. We recommend that you take additional precautions such as masking and hand washing. “
New deaths have been reported state-wide, including:
- Anoka County, Nine residents aged 50-84 died.
- Dakota County, Five residents aged 60-99 died.
- Hennepin County, Eight of the residents aged 60-99 died.
- Ramsey County, Six residents aged 30-89 died.
- Washington County, Two residents aged 65-84 died.
Of the newly reported deaths, 58 lived at home and 17 lived in long-term / auxiliary living facilities. Deaths were reported on Wednesday, with 57 dead in December, 15 in November, two in October, and one in September.
The latest figures have increased the number of pandemic casualties in Minnesota to 9,774.
New infectious diseases throughout the state
The new infection has increased the number of positive cases reported in Minnesota since the outbreak of the pandemic to 948,490, of which about 11,000 are re-infected or tested twice for the virus.
New cases have been reported state-wide, including:
- Anoka County, 249 new infectious diseases.
- Dakota County, 232 new infectious diseases.
- Hennepin County, 681 new infectious diseases.
- Ramsey County, 283 new infectious diseases.
- Washington County, 130 new infectious diseases.
Nearly 903,000 of those who tested positive no longer need to be quarantined. There are 1,642 people in Minnesota hospitals, and an estimated 24,000 have recovered at home.
Crowded hospital
Health officials have expressed concern about the impact of the latest wave of the virus on hospitals in Minnesota. The number of COVID patients is 20 more than reported on Tuesday, including 321 in the intensive care unit.
Of the 7,327 adult non-ICU beds in the state, only 339 were available. Of those available beds, 28 were in the Twin Cities Metro.
Of the 1,012 beds in the state’s adult intensive care unit, only 30 were available. Of those available ICU beds, six were in the Twin Cities Metro.
Campaign highlights
Given the latest information on the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the focus is on encouraging residents to vaccinate. Take booster shots to combat weakened immunity. Get tested for viruses. Take precautions such as wearing a mask indoors, avoiding crowds indoors, and washing your hands.
Minnesota will host 63 vaccination events in December, 35 of which will be held at schools. The Mall of America vaccination site is now able to administer 2,000 shots per day.
More information on the state’s efforts, including how to take the test and get the vaccine, is available on the Ministry of Health website. https://mn.gov/covid19.
70% of eligible Minnesota residents over the age of 5 have been vaccinated at least once. But it leaves about 1.5 million people vulnerable to infectious diseases and their worst consequences: serious illness, hospitalization, and death.
Sources
2/ https://www.twincities.com/2021/12/08/minnesota-records-75-coronavirus-deaths-wednesday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]