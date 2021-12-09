Rock County reports two more COVID-related deaths





MDH also has 3,140 residents against the virus, including 10 residents in Cottonwood County, 8 in Jackson County, 7 in Nobles County, 6 in Pipestone County, and 2 in Murray County. Reported that it was tested as positive or possible. Rock County did not report any new cases during the 24-hour period. Among the 75 newly reported deaths, 58 were from private residences and 17 from long-term care or living support facilities. Minnesota has now lost 9,774 inhabitants due to complications from COVID-19, and 948,490 have been positive for the virus more than once since the test began. Below is the current cumulative data for the regional counties.





Nobles County: 5,324; As of December 2, 5,153 have not been separated. 54 people died. 64.3% of residents over the age of 5 have been vaccinated at least once. Cottonwood County: 2,373; 2,200 have recovered. 33 people died. 60% vaccination. Jackson County: 1,650 cases; 1,549 recovered. 16 people died. 55.7% were vaccinated. Murray County: 1,547 cases; 1,496 recovered. 11 deaths; 59.7% were vaccinated. Pipestone County: 1,543 cases; 1,449 recovered. 29 people died. 55% were vaccinated. Rock County: 1,795; 1,712 recovered. 31 people died. 54.3% vaccination. As of December 2, Ellsworth’s Parkview Manor and Edgerton’s Edgebrook Care Center have reported exposures from cases of COVID-19 at residents, staff, or visiting providers. included. Nobles County Public Health encourages all qualified individuals to seek vaccination. Private Worthington providers include Access Family Medical Clinic / Avera Medical Group, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Sanford Health, Sterling Pharmacy and Walgreens. If you have any questions, please contact Nobles County Public Health (295-5213). The Iowa Department of Health has reported 11,207 new cases of COVID-19 and 105 deaths in the last 7 days. So far, 7,550 people have been blamed for the virus in the state. IDH also reported 777 residents hospitalized for complications from COVID-19 and 185 patients in the state intensive care unit. Of the ICU patients, 84.3% were not completely vaccinated against the virus, while 74.8% of hospitalized patients were not completely vaccinated. In northwestern Iowa, the number of positive cases and the percentage of fully vaccinated residents aged 12 and over who were last updated on Friday are as follows: Dickinson County: 46 cases; 62.3% are fully vaccinated.

Lyon County: 37 cases; 46.6% are fully vaccinated.

Osceola County: 18 cases; 50% are fully vaccinated. Johns Hopkins University reported Wednesday at 11:20 am that 791,705 Americans, including 33,109, had died from the virus in the last 28 days. The Minnesota Health Department continues to ask people to stay home if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or are waiting for test results, wash their hands with soap (20 seconds), keep a social distance, and crowd. Practice universal precautions such as avoiding or limited space. As a public service, we publish this article to everyone, regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, consider helping local journalism by clicking the subscribe button in the upper right corner of the home page.

