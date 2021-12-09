Thunder Bay Public Health is monitoring the COVID-19 surge and is not ready to introduce local regulations





With increasing cases of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario, local health officers acknowledge the situation is a concern, but are not ready to introduce new restrictions. In the Thunder Bay District, there were 134 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after 18 new positive test results were reported. Over the last 20 days, 261 cases have been reported in the region. Outbreaks were declared in four schools in Thunder Bay last month, with cases related to several other schools. Four cases of Omicron mutants were identified over the weekend, and the other four were identified as probable cases. “I’m certainly concerned about the number of cases here in Thunder Bay, and I’m watching closely,” said Dr. Janet Demil, a district health officer. Earlier this week, Dr. Peter Juni, director of science at the COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Table in Ontario, suggested that Thunder Bay follow the leadership of other parts of the state, including Windsor-Essex. Juni specifically proposed reducing the capacity of restaurants and bars to 50% and limiting private gatherings indoors. Demil said in response to Juni’s suggestion on Wednesday that he knew better about what was happening specifically in Thunder Bay. She added that decisions about local restrictions would not be based on numbers, but instead on an understanding of the situation. “For example, if it’s possible to spread more widely, or if we anticipate that the number of cases will increase further, it’s important to take early action,” she said. “But setting limits has consequences that need to be considered.” Outbreak and spread monitoring Civil servants not only understand where the outbreak and the spread happened, but also manage the incidents and contacts, Demil said. “We are reporting a lot of people who are households or intimate contacts. This means that the cases and contact management we are doing now is working. We are actually tracking every chain of transmission, every spread that is happening. “There aren’t many cases where you don’t know where they actually got it, or where they got it.” Dr. Kieran Moore, Director of Health in Ontario, was asked if he would recommend further restrictions as cases increased across the state. “We are working very closely with sister health units experiencing a high rate of illness, and those health units are taking public health measures,” Moore said at a press conference on Tuesday. Said. Windsor-Essex, Argoma, Greater Sudbury people have taken action.

