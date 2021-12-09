Health
State data reveals the highest COVID-19 mortality in Ohio’s low-vaccination counties
Cleveland, Ohio-Coronavirus data compiled by the Ohio Health Department show a clear link between vaccination deficiencies and increased mortality.
In counties throughout Ohio, where vaccination rates were below state rates, the chances of death from COVID-19 were significantly higher, and in some cases nearly doubled.
The hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people was also high.
Health experts say the data enhances the need for people to be vaccinated against COVID.
State health officials examined the number of population groups aged 18+, 30+, and 40+ and processed the data in several ways. In both cases, hospitalization rates were 35% to 40% higher in the county and vaccination rates were lower than 58.38% in the state as of Tuesday.
The death gap was even greater. The chances of death from coronavirus in counties below state-wide immunization rates ranged from 74% to 94% higher.
Among people over the age of 40, counties with high vaccination rates averaged 447 hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants, and counties below the state rate had 624 hospitalizations per 100,000.
Between April 1st and November 28th, when the vaccine was widely available, 88 per 100,000 inhabitants died of COVID in counties with high vaccination rates for people over the age of 40. The county mortality rate, which is below the state’s immunization rate, has almost doubled, with 166 deaths per 100,000.
If the vaccination status is clearly known, The deaths of 12,372 unvaccinated Ohio residents were due to COVID-19. From January 1st to December 1st. However, this does not explain all deaths from the Ohio coronavirus. The status of vaccination is not known in all cases. As of Tuesday, COVID-19 has been accused of killing 27,011 people in Ohio this year.
According to the state, only 524 deaths from COVID involving fully vaccinated individuals were involved.
Cleveland.com The Plain Dealer analyzed and found that there was a significant difference in vaccination rates between rural and urban areas. Charges by county..
A few large urban and suburban counties are boosting Ohio’s overall immunization rates. However, in rural Ohio, less than half of the population is beginning to be vaccinated.
14 counties exceed state immunization rates. Among them are the four largest counties in Ohio and the top 16 nine counties. The population of 10 out of 14 is over 130,000..
Delaware County is the highest with over 74%. In addition, coronavirus mortality is the lowest in the state.
In Greater Cleveland counties (Kaiyahoga, Goga, Lake, Lorraine, Medina, Portage, Summit), vaccination rates exceed 60% in all counties except Portage. Over 56% of Portage County residents are vaccinated.
Each of these seven counties had the lowest death toll per 100,000 inhabitants. Kaiyahoga was the fifth lowest rate. Geauga County was the third lowest.
In contrast, in most of the 53 rural counties, less than half of the population started the vaccination process. In 11 counties, less than 40% received their first shot. Each of these counties has less than 60,000 residents. One is less than 15,000.
Holmes County has the lowest vaccination rate of just over 18%.
According to Gatlin, it could be due to a variety of reasons, from access problems to the feeling that the risk of the virus is low because the inhabitants live in less populated areas.
“And there are people who aren’t going to get it because someone told them to do so,” Gatlin said.
But with the advent of new variants, that may change, Armitage said.
“The Delta variant and Omicron seem to have a little push (to get vaccinated),” he said.
Vaccination does not guarantee that you will not be infected with COVID-19, but you are less likely to be hospitalized or die.
“They may still get it, but most of them haven’t been hospitalized,” he said. Beth Gatlin of Health Bureau, A leading hospital in northeastern Ohio. “90 percent of patients, adults or children hospitalized with COVID are not vaccinated.”
Vaccination may also remain important as new variants of the coronavirus emerge.
Complete vaccination with Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine Produces enough antibody to neutralize the delta variant, The researcher said in New research However, the Delta variant fought a stronger fight against antibody protection than the previous variant of COVID-19.
Pfizer said it on Wednesday Two doses of the vaccine may not provide adequate protection against Omicron coronavirus variants, But that three doses can neutralize it.
“I don’t know what the next variant will be,” he said. Dr. Keith ArmitageHe is an infectious disease expert and director of the Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine and Global Health at a university hospital.
“It’s very difficult to predict a pandemic,” Armitage said. “People who have been working on infectious diseases in their careers don’t know what to expect.”
In a statement on Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health again urged residents to learn about vaccines and give them injections.
“The best thing Ohio people who haven’t opted to get vaccinated yet can talk to their doctor. Take the time to sit down and ask questions and get the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine. Please, “the statement said. “It’s time to vaccinate, especially in northern Ohio, as we continue to face incredibly high cases and hospitalizations.”
