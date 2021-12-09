Health
What is the best time to inoculate the COVID vaccine?Research clearly
When is the best time to get you COVID vaccine Shot-morning, afternoon? Recent studies have shown that “time affects the immune response to Covid vaccination,” and further suggests that “higher antibody levels take shots later in the day.”
This study, published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms, shows that the 24-hour clock regulates many aspects of physiology, including response to infections and vaccinations.
“Our observational studies provide a proof of concept that time affects the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, a finding that may be related to optimizing vaccine efficacy. “That’s what Elizabeth Clarman, co-chief author of the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), said. , We.
Circadian signals and how they work with different drugs?
Some of the diseases and conditions of the action of a large number of drugs depends on the time of day. “For example, people with lung disease, often have a specific severity and altered respiratory function of the big symptoms to the time of the day.”
On the other hand, elderly men vaccinated against influenza had higher antibody titers when vaccinated in the morning than in the afternoon.
Second, administration of several chemotherapeutic agents at specific times effectively targets cancer cells, but limits toxicity to other cells.
Therefore, several researchers, including the author of the study, have proposed the role of circadian signaling in the regulation of the SARS-CoV-2 immune response. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Severity.
How was the survey conducted?
The study included an assessment of antibody levels after the Covid vaccine was given to 2,190 healthcare workers in the United Kingdom. Blood samples were taken from asymptomatic hospital personnel at the time of vaccination.
Researchers have created a model to investigate the effects on antibody levels based on vaccination time, vaccine type, age, gender, and days after vaccination.
This is what research shows
- Antibody responses were generally higher in all those vaccinated later in the day.
- The antibody response was higher in females, even in those who received Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, and for younger people, in addition to the effect of the day’s time of vaccination, the researchers said.
- This study contrasts with previous studies of older men who reported high anti-influenza titers in the morning.
The study’s limitations were the lack of data on participants’ medical history and medication history, sleep and shift patterns, which could also affect vaccine response, the researchers said.
Not recommended because it’s too early
Before recommending to vaccinate in the afternoon to people who wish to add vaccination of “vaccine, survey results to reproduce, better understanding of the body’s response to physiological functions and vaccination is the basis of the SARS-CoV-2 There is a need. “Kuraman said.
“This study is the first step in demonstrating the importance of a temporal response to the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine,” she said, saying that vaccination at any time of the day prevents COVID. Added that it is the most important step in. -19 Infection.
(With input from the agency)
