Omicron mutant detected in Merced, authorities push vaccine





Merced, CA (KGPE) – According to California scientists, the Omicron COVID-19 variant was detected in Merced at the end of November. The detection was done through wastewater monitoring conducted by UC Merced in the hope of reducing community outbreaks. “That’s not something we need to panic,” said Dr. Van Fresno, UCSF. “But that’s something we are concerned about and need to take appropriate action. UC Merced participated in a global wastewater effort to detect COVID-19 by testing a wastewater treatment plant, a major step in virus community monitoring. Assistant Professor Colleen Naughton, who is working on the project, said the sample is not contagious and can detect the virus faster than the test. “This is not a replacement for clinical trials,” Norton said. “We still need to do that, but it’s a powerful tool you can use to see if your spreads are increasing or decreasing.” Whenever a new variant like Omicron is detected, the Health Department will be notified and will work to reduce the outbreak through pop-up tests and local clinics. The good news is that Pfizer’s early studies show that booster shots protect against Omicron. The problem is that about 50% of Central Valley residents are vaccinated and even fewer have booster shots. Mr Van said most of the vaccine hesitation was due to misinformation. “I don’t want people to be afraid to get boosters and vaccines,” Van said. “But I think I’m doing what’s really thoughtful and right for my health and public health.” The UCSF site, opposite the Fashion Fairmall, is available for daily walk-ups. Wastewater link: COVID Boosts19 Global Dashboard for Wastewater Monitoring Sites: https://arcg.is/1aummW @ COVIDPoops19 Twitter account: https://twitter.com/COVIDPoops19 CDC National Wastewater Surveillance System Website: https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/surveillance/wastewater-surveillance/wastewater-surveillance.html Biobot Analytics is a company that monitors wastewater and posts its data in many parts of the United States. https://biobot.io/data/ The Water Environment Foundation also has a dashboard for locations in the United States. https://nwbe.org/?page_id=20 SCAN (Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network) dashboard containing wastewater data and trends including Merced: wbe.stanford.edu

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yourcentralvalley.com/cbs47-news/omicron-variant-detected-in-merced-officials-push-vaccines-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos