The CDC has updated its guidelines to encourage doctors to speak to all sexually active people about PrEP to prevent HIV.





CDC Updated guidelines On Wednesday, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the CDC’s HIV Prevention Division, told CNN in the hope that these conversations would encourage more people to be prevented from becoming infected with HIV. The intent is also to make the drug available to those who may hesitate to disclose potentially stigmatizing behavior that puts them at risk.

“The stigma is our greatest enemy,” said Dascalakis. “I think this puts PrEP in the same place as many other very good preventative interventions, such as talking about smoking, alcohol, drugs, etc.”

PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV from sex by about 99% when taken as prescribed. According to the CDC There are few side effects. In 2020 Only a quarter According to the CDC, some of the people who could benefit from the treatment were taking it.

NS Recommended by CDC If you have a sexual partner with HIV, have sex but have not used condoms consistently, or have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease in the last 6 months, consider PrEP. It is recommended. It is also recommended for people who share needles to inject drugs and who have an HIV injection partner.

2019, last year CDC Updating the information, authorities estimate that 34,800 people have been diagnosed with HIV in the United States. If untreated, the human immunodeficiency virus or HIV can progress to AIDS. New infection rates have declined slightly over the last four years, but cases have not been evenly distributed and some communities (color, gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men) are disproportionate. It is a number. New HIV diagnosis. Guidance continues to recommend the first PrEP drug, Truvada, for all genders. We also added recommendations for Descovy, the second approved PrEP drug for sexually active men and transgender women. The drug was not on the market when the guidance was last revised in 2017. Both are tablets that people can take once a day. The new guidance also includes a section on cabotegravir, the first bimonthly PrEP drug for sexually active men and women awaiting FDA approval. The updated guidelines do not change the groups recommended by PrEP. “PrEP is one of the most powerful tools needed to prevent HIV infection.” CDC wrote in a letter To healthcare providers. “Expanding access to PrEP is important to end the HIV epidemic in the United States.”

