Reduced recurrence from aromatase inhibitors in premenopausal ER + breast cancer





A meta-analysis of four trials investigated using an alamatase inhibitor (AI) compared to tamoxifen reduced the risk of breast cancer recurrence in premenopausal women with estrogen receptor (ER) -positive breast cancer who had undergone ovarian suppression. Helped to do. 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.. Specifically, the annual recurrence rate associated with AI was 21% lower than that associated with tamoxifen (rate ratio). [RR], 0.79; 95% CI, 0.69-0.90; NS = .0005). Benefits from AI were usually observed at 0-4 years of treatment. Limited follow-up remains over 10 years. “Using AI instead of tamoxifen in premenopausal women undergoing ovarian suppression reduces the risk of breast cancer recurrence by about 21%,” said Rosie Bradley, BSc, medical statistician at Oxford Population Health, Oxford University. MSc is the survey result. “Reduction of distant recurrence [is] 17% [has] There is no impact on breast cancer mortality or overall survival. Long-term follow-up is required to assess this effect. No increase in deaths or fractures other than breast cancer was seen in women receiving AI. “ Researchers at the Early Breast Cancer Trialists’ Collaborative Group pooled individual data available from 7030 premenopausal women with ER-positive breast cancer who participated in these four different randomized controlled trials: ABCSG 12 (NCT00295646), TEXT (NCT00066703), SOFT (NCT00066690), and HOBOE (NCT00412022). All enrolled patients had undergone ovarian suppression or resection. Study participants were randomized to receive either AI or tamoxifen for a 3-year study period (ABCSG 12) or other studies (SOFT, TEXT, and HOBOE) for a 5-year period. Key results included time to invasive breast cancer recurrence, including distant, local, or new contralateral breast cancer primary, and breast cancer mortality.

In particular, the four trials differed in the administration of chemotherapy. At ABCSG 12, only neoadjuvant chemotherapy was allowed, and 5% of women received this treatment. In the TEXT trial, chemotherapy was voluntary and was given to 60% of participants at the same time as ovarian suppression. At SOFT, chemotherapy was given before randomization as long as the patient remained premenopausal after completion. Fifty-four percent of women on the SOFT trial received this treatment. Finally, at HOBOE, 63% of enrolled patients received chemotherapy before randomization. Overall, the absolute rate of recurrence was 14.7% and 17.5% for patients treated with AI and tamoxifen, respectively. At the 5-year follow-up, the recurrence rate was 10.1% vs. 6.9%, respectively. Despite the reduction in distant recurrence (RR, 0.83; 95% CI, 0.71-0.97; NS = .02), breast cancer mortality was similar between the two groups (RR, 1.01; 95% CI, 0.82-1.24; NS = .94). Therefore, longer follow-up is needed to properly assess the impact on morbidity, Bradley said. Thirteen analyzes investigated the possibility of variable recurrence rate reductions across different subgroups.The significance level used in these analyses is NS <.01. Factors such as age, obesity index, tumor size, tumor grade, histological subtype, and the presence or absence of chemotherapy are proportional to the reduction in recurrence during different treatments and benefits from AI. It didn't affect me. Moreover, despite the overall findings from the meta-analysis, women with N4 + disease did not appear to benefit from AI. The risk reduction for N0 was 29% (RR, 0.71; 95% CI, 0.57-0.89, NS = .002), and 28% for N1-3 (RR, 0.72; 95% CI, 0.58-0.89, NS = .005). Increased risk of recurrence was associated with N4 + (RR, 1.03; 95% CI, 0.73-1.46). “If the proportional declines are similar in different risk categories, the absolute benefit of AI to tamoxifen should increase with increasing risk categories,” Bradley said. “Here, the absolute gain of AI is doubled compared to tamoxifen, from 2.4% of the negative node of the node to 4.8% of the positive node of N1 / 2/3 +. What we see. [in] The N4 + illness was unexpected.EBCTCG meta-analysis comparing tamoxifen with aromatase inhibitors in postmenopausal women Lancet In 2015, there was no suggestion that N4 + disease was less effective. “ In addition to lymph node status, there was a clear heterogeneity of the data between the four test results (NS = .004) and between HER2 negative and positive diseases. The authors of the study pointed out that the latter heterogeneity could be a coincidence, given the statistical significance of the boundaries. In addition, women treated with AI experienced fractures compared to women treated with tamoxifen (5.0% vs. 3.8%, respectively:). NS = .02), few deaths other than breast cancer (0.5% vs. 0.2%, respectively; [RR, 1.29, 95% CI, 0.75-2.24]). In a post-announcement discussion of the findings, Bradley did not have access to individual patient data in this meta-analysis of toxicity and quality of life (QOL), but researchers reported on these QOLs and toxicities individually. He explained that he examined the test. There are no strong signs that drugs and quality of life factors deplete ovarian suppression in addition to AI or tamoxifen. Adverse events related to AI include fractures and abnormalities in the endometrium. Patients and healthcare providers are encouraged to discuss treatment management as these may require specific controls. She added that bisphosphonates may be an effective strategy for maintaining bone density and reducing fractures. In the future, we need to consider quality of life related to endocrine therapy and ovarian suppression, Bradley said. reference Bradley R, Braybrooke J, Gray R, et al.; A co-group of early-stage breast cancer trial lists. Comparison of Aromatase Inhibitors and Tamoxifen in Premenopausal Women with ER + Early Breast Cancer Treated with Ovarian Suppression: A Patient-Level Meta-Analysis of 7,030 Females in 4 Randomized Trials. Place of presentation: 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium; 7-10 December 2021; San Antonio, Texas. Abstract GS2-04.

