Yukon will provide booster shots to all adults as two cases of Omicron have been identified – Yukon News

The COVID-19 vaccine booster shot will be available to all adults over the age of 18 in the Yukon Territory. This is due to the first case of a new Omicron variant in the region.

“We are in a really fortunate position to provide boosters to all adults,” said Tracy Ann Makfi, Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

McPhee said the first shot of Euconer between the ages of 5 and 11 was a priority and admitted that the appointment was booked immediately. The Whitehorse Vaccine Clinic will provide exclusive services to children from December 13th to 17th to ensure that all children have the opportunity to be vaccinated before Christmas.

A new recommendation from the National Advisory Board on Vaccination was issued on December 4, recommending booster shots for adults as the effectiveness of the first round of vaccination was reduced.

Boosters are recommended for adults 6 months after the first vaccination.

Pfizer is provided to adults aged 18-29 years because the risk of heart inflammation in young men vaccinated with Moderna vaccine is extremely rare. Moderna boosters are provided for adults over the age of 30.

Whitehorse people over the age of 18 can book booster shots online, as in the previous round. Elliott said bookings will be restricted as the children maintain priority, but everyone who qualifies should be able to receive the booster by January.

“I encourage everyone to be patient. We’ll be moving together this time, so thank you. Yes, it’s important that we all get vaccinated as soon as possible, and we all It’s important to maintain the quality of making Yukon, the home and place you love to live in, “Elliott said.

The community booster clinic is already open and will be added in the coming weeks.

The number of cases is steadily declining in this region.

As of December 8, Dr. Catherine Elliot, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Yukon Territory, said there were 44 cases in the Yukon Territory, with an average of eight new cases per day.

Elliott said this is a “manageable level” case. Since March 2021, 14 Yuconers have died from the virus.

Elliott also spoke to Omicron in her latest information on Wednesday, stating that current health restrictions are being maintained to prevent a significant surge in cases during high-risk vacations.

There were two confirmed cases of Omicron in the area this week, but Elliott said two cases were contained.

“We were expecting this. We are ready and this is very well managed by the talented staff of Yukon Infectious Disease Control,” says Elliott. “Every individual infected in this situation has taken appropriate precautions to contain their illness and protect their communities.”

“At this point, the effectiveness of the vaccine against Omicron is unknown and speculative. We expect the vaccine to be particularly effective against serious illness and death,” Elliott said. .. “No matter what speculation comes out, we have to follow science. This does not change the fact that vaccines are important for reducing serious illness and death, but vaccines. Is our best shot. “

According to Makfi, 94.2 percent of employees received the first dose. Of these, 1.8 are full-time employees, about 107. The rest are temporary or on-call employees, accounting for 3.3 percent of the total workforce.

“The public health measures we introduced last month have been effective and we would like to thank all of you for your efforts in adapting to the new public health measures and playing your role in limiting the transition. Thank you for your efforts, “Makfi said.

