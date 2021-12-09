Omicron spreads rapidly as risk answers remain elusive

The World Health Organization states that new data are emerging daily on the potential effects of new Omicron variants on the coronavirus pandemic, but it is premature to conclude on the severity of the infection.

Omicron has spread rapidly to 57 countries since it was discovered in South Africa two weeks ago. The World Health Organization states that certain functions of the new coronavirus variant, such as its global rate and numerous mutations, may have a significant impact on the evolution of the pandemic. ..





WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Omicron appears to be highly contagious, with South African cases increasing more rapidly than the Delta type. This indicates an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron, but he says more data is needed to draw more solid conclusions.

“There is also some evidence that Omicron causes milder illnesses than Delta,” he said. “But again, it’s still too early to be decisive. Complacency is now a life-threatening thing. Many non-dead people can remain fighting long COVIDs or post-COVID conditions. There is sex. ”

Tedros says governments and individuals must now act and use all available tools. He says all governments should reassess and revise their national plans based on their current situation and capabilities.

“We will expand the coverage of vaccines in the highest-risk populations in all countries, control infections, and step up efforts to control infections with a coordinated combination of public health measures,” he said. “Scale up monitoring, testing, and sequencing, and share samples with the international community.”

WHO chiefs are urging countries to avoid the ineffective and discriminatory travel bans that were slapped in southern African countries a few days after reporting the presence of the Omicron variant.

However, new evidence reveals that Omicron was present in Western Europe before the first case in southern Africa was officially identified.

WHO warns that if the government believes it will be punished for transparency, it is likely to withhold important scientific information.

You may have received a message. Tedros states that France and Switzerland have lifted their travel bans in southern Africa. He urges other countries to follow their leadership.