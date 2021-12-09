Studies show that air pollution reduces the benefits of exercise to the brain





Researchers have observed more than 8,000 participants in a recent study, that exposure to air pollution is associated with reduced brain volume and health, and, at higher levels of the environment, with brain volume. We found that no benefit of physical activity to health was observed in polluted air. “This study shows that air pollution is associated with worsening brain health, including white matter lesions associated with an increased risk of stroke and neurodegenerative diseases.” Dr. Melissa Furlong,Assistant professor University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman University of Public Health, Part of UArizona Health Sciences.. “We have observed that as air pollution increases, the benefits of physical activity for white matter lesions in the brain diminish significantly, so for people in areas with the highest levels of air pollution, physical activity for these white matter lesions. There was no benefit. This new analysis emphasizes the importance of reassessing emission standards, as even low levels of air pollution can affect the brain. “ The paper “Relationship between Air Pollution, Physical Activity and Brain Volume” was published in the online version on December 8th. Neurology®, Medical journal American Academy of Neurology.. Previous studies have shown that physical activity is associated with a reduced risk of dementia and increases cognitive and structural brain volume, while air pollution increases the risk of dementia, cognitive decline, and brain. It is associated with adverse effects on volume. In this study, we investigated how the negative effects of air pollution on brain health affect the benefits of exercise for brain health. “We are increasingly aware of the importance of exercise as a correctable lifestyle factor that can reduce the effects of brain aging and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” he said. Dr. Jean Alexander, Co-author and Professor of Psychology Arizona University of Science.. “These findings suggest that it may be necessary to consider where and how to exercise in order to maximize the benefits of the brain.” This study used research resources including data from the UK Biobank, a biomedical database, and genetic, lifestyle, and health information from 500,000 participants in the UK. Physical activity was measured with an accelerometer worn on the wrist, and researchers calculated the time spent by each participant. With active activities. Brain structure was measured using MRI and the total amount of gray matter, white matter, and hyperintensity (lesions) in the white matter was assessed. Exposure to air pollution was divided into four groups, from the lowest to the highest levels of pollution. The average annual air pollution level was low, generally within the standards set by the European Union. “More research is needed, but if our findings are reproduced, public policy can be used to address the exposure of people during exercise to air pollution,” said the University of Southern California. Dr. David Raichlen, Senior Author and Professor, said. “For example, a significant amount of air pollution comes from traffic, so it may be more beneficial to promote running or biking along roads far away from busy roads.” In addition to the doctor. For Furlong, Alexander, Raichlen and other co-authors Yann C. Klimentidis, PhD, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at U Alizona Zuckerman College of Public Health. This study was partially supported by the National Institute on Aging (AG019610, AG049464, AG067200) and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (ES028743), a division of the National Institutes of Health.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://healthsciences.arizona.edu/newsroom/news-releases/2021/study-shows-air-pollution-reduces-benefits-exercise-brain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos