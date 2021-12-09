“Vaccination and natural infections promote the production of strong covid antibodies.”

New Delhi : Taking the coronavirus vaccine booster shot as an example, studies have shown that the combination of vaccination and natural infection appears to promote the production of the most potent antibody against covid-19.

According to scientists, the findings help vaccine boosters improve the ability of antibodies to target multiple variants of the virus, including the currently predominant strain, the Delta mutant and the recently detected Omicron mutant. It increases the likelihood that it will be equally effective.

A study published in the peer-reviewed journal mBio by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) was conducted prior to the advent of Delta and Omicron, but according to senior author of the study, Ottoyan, the results are: May apply to them and other new variants.

“The main message from our study is that people infected with covid-19 and subsequently vaccinated not only increase the amount of antibody, but also improve the quality of the antibody, acting on the mutant. It’s about increasing the ability of the antibody to do so, “says Professor Yang. He majored in medicine in the Department of Infectious Diseases and Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular Genetics at the University of California, Los Angeles, David Geffen School of Medicine.

“This suggests that repeated exposure to peplomers allows the immune system to continue to improve antibodies if someone is vaccinated against covid-19,” Yang said. It is part of the virus that binds to and results in infections.

However, Yang said he had repeated vaccinations and was not yet sure if the same benefits would be achieved for people who were not infected with covid-19.

Other co-authors of this study are all UCLA’s F. Javier Ibarrondo, Christian Hofmann, Ayub Ali, Paul Ayoub, and Dr Donald Kohn. The researchers compared blood antibodies from 15 people who had not previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2 with 10 induction antibodies that were recently infected with SARS-CoV-2 but not. Still vaccinated.

A few months later, 10 participants in the latter group were vaccinated and researchers reanalyzed the antibodies. Most people in both groups were vaccinated with a double dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

Scientists have evaluated how antibodies act against a panel of peplomers with various common mutations in the receptor-binding domain. It is a target for antibodies that help neutralize the virus by blocking it from binding to cells.

They found that mutations in the receptor-binding domain reduced the efficacy of antibodies obtained by both spontaneous infection or vaccination alone to about the same extent in both groups of people. However, when previously infected people were vaccinated approximately one year after natural infection, the efficacy of their antibodies was maximized until scientists recognized all of the covid-19 variants tested. ..

“Overall, our findings overcome the resistance of SARS-CoV-2 mutants to antibodies by promoting further maturation through continued antigen exposure by vaccination, even if the vaccine does not deliver the mutant sequence. It increases the chances of being able to do it, “the researchers said in a study.

“Repeated vaccination may be capable of achieving the same thing as being vaccinated after vaccination with covid-19, but further research is needed to address that possibility,” the study said. Said. donor.

