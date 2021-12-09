What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, December 9th

Recent development:

Soaring food prices were one of the many pandemic problems that Canadians felt in 2021. New report suggests that the problem will only get worse next year..

Medical experts interviewed by CBC News said temperatures would drop during the holiday season, raising concerns about varieties and indoor rallies. More Canadians Deserve Easier Access to Rapid Testing..

Some of those same concerns are behind Authorities push and rule changes to get vaccinated.. Nearly 80,000 vaccines were given to locals last week, which was increased by the third dose and the child’s dose.

A report in June calling on the Ontario government to investigate changes in the nature of employment, including the effects of COVID-19. I’m back with a recommendation This includes getting some workers to provide benefits and including the minimum wage for app-based workers.

How many cases do you have?

As of Wednesday In Ottawa, 32,475 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed...

There were 475 known active cases, 31,382 cases were considered resolved, and 618 died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 61,400 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 58,800 have been resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 237 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne More than 1,200 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 14 people have been reported dead between the north and the south.

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 45 cases and 1 death. Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg 44 cases, 1 case died, Active outbreak.. Pik wà kana gàn There is no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

State Vaccine passport Required for people over 12 years old in many public places.that Not needed for younger children..People can use paper documents, PDF files, or QR code..

There is no capacity limit In most places where vaccination proof is required, Also, for events held outdoors..

The limit for private gatherings is 25 inside and 100 outside.

The plan is Gradually lift public health measures Until March 2022, the next step was suspended as an official Monitor some uptrends..

Health officials say people Need to recommit to fundamentals Get vaccinated, test staying at home when sick, and limit social contact.

Local governments can change the rules — for example Renfrew County Did it for quarantine, Kingston and Belleville areas School symptoms And Kingston area Indoor rally..

Kingston Medical Officer When Akwesasne Council Both require residents to avoid direct gatherings.

West Quebec

10 people Can get together 20 people inside and outside the house — increase to 50 people when playing sports.Restrictions on indoor meetings Up to 20 people on December 23..

There is no capacity limit For Quebec venues where seats are assigned And restaurant..

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 can use it in many public spaces. It does not apply to younger children. People can use the app and show paper evidence.

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policyIncludes staff and visitors.

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air.. People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..

this means It is important to take precautions Staying home when I’m sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean and consider staying away from people you do not live with.

Mask, preferably Medical or surgical, that is Required for indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

People wearing masks unload PEI potato bags from the Capitol truck on Wednesday before handing them to passers-by. State farmers were in Ottawa to draw attention to US export bans, including fresh potatoes. (Adrian Wild / Canadian Press)

When and how long to self-isolate Quebec When Ontario Depending on the vaccination situation.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with errands and prepare supplies in case they need to be quarantined.

Scientists are working to find out how easy it is New Omicron Coronavirus Variant Spread, its severity, and Vaccine performance On the other hand.

See | Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron’s research: Pfizer says 3 shots neutralize the Omicron mutant with early discoveries Pfizer-BioNTech reported early findings showing that three doses of COVID-19 vaccine are more effective than two doses of Omicron mutant neutralization in a lab environment. The World Health Organization warned against jumping to conclusions, saying that unvaccinated people should take their first dose before worrying about the third injection. 2:30

trip

Travelers over 12 years and 4 months Now need to be completely vaccinated Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada.

U.S. demands Everyone who crosses land, air, or water borders to be fully vaccinated..The person flying there Proof of negative COVID test is required within 1 day from the date of departure..

Canadian citizens and permanent residents No more test proof When returning from a trip to the United States within 72 hours.

Hope is from other countries Accept state or territory certification of vaccination..

People are Fully vaccinated and pre-approved Enter Canada.Air travelers from all countries except the United States due to the Omicron variant Must be COVID-19 tested upon arrival and quarantined until results are available..

There is Further travel restrictions From many African countries for Omicron.

See | Q & A about the current situation of Omicron: COVID-19: When will Omicron dominate in Canada? Andrew Chang talks to infectious disease experts Dr. Susy Hota and Dr. Lisa Barrett about when the Omicron mutant will predominate in Canada, whether it looks milder than Delta, and whether vacation plans need to be changed. increase. 6:56

vaccination

vaccination Suppress the spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection..

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada Some age restrictions..

Health Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine 5 year old child.. Dosing to children ages 5 to 11 is given at least 8 week intervals in both regions.

Next to Ontario Third shot extension Come on Monday morning for people in their 50s and 60s. Quebec It will be expanded in early December and will be younger in January.

The larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, with approximately 2.3 million inhabitants, has received more than 3.8 million COVID-19 first, second, and third vaccinations.

Eastern Ontario

Man Born before 2016 can Find local appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

Community health units have some flexibility, So Check out their website For more information. Many people are in a hurry to offer a children’s clinic and dosing. The campaign is Bridging the gap between vaccine coverage and coverage Expansion of eligibility..

Vaccines are provided by pharmacies and some family doctors Through its own booking system..

West Quebec

People over 5 years old can make a reservation or Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

There is a clinic for children at school, where children need written consent from their parents to be vaccinated.

Siblings can book together in one time frame, and parents can select checkboxes to let them know if their child is nervous.

A man prepares a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer BioNTech at an elementary school Ecole de Verlive clinic in Gatino, Kenya. November 29, 2021. (Jack Corivo / Radio-Canada)

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Can lead to illnesses like colds Fever, cough, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

“Long-distance” symptoms It can last for several months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health The influence of a pandemic, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario, you Meet specific criteria..Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

Select a pharmacy Test people with symptoms, With certain people No symptoms..

Pharmacy Some childcare environments at high risk.. A positive test triggers follow-up.

Travelers in need of testing There is a local option to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Or check if it’s near your online carry-on options. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have questions during the hours the line is up.

Gargling tests are offered in several places instead of swabs.

Rapid COVID-19 test available in all Quebec Day care, Kindergarten and elementary school..Prefecture Requested millions more tests from the federal government And I hope they can finally be distributed for free.

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic , Online or provide information at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Zabi, Anisinabeg can make phone calls health centre For tests or vaccines, call 819-449-5593. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn Call 613-625-2259 ext. 225 for 613-625-1175 and vaccines (including the third dose), or on mail..

Anyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and need to see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including tests and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.