Weekly COVID-19 vaccination test in Ottawa area: December 9th

Authorities continue to promote vaccination for holiday gatherings.

In Ontario, the eligibility for a third dose increases with age.

Quebec will begin a third dose to more groups at an older age next month.

Pfizer-BioNTech is promoting three doses of COVID-19 vaccination to combat Omicron.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa provides a summary of the development of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the region. See the link at the bottom of the page for more information.

In the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, more than 3.8 million doses have been given. Last week it was close to 80,000. That number has increased again recently, expanding the eligibility of children and third doses.

Vaccines are an important tool to help keep people safe when gathering indoors on holidays, according to the best health authorities.

Quebec and Ontario state that if unvaccinated people are indoors, they should wear masks and distance. Quebec’s Director of Public Health further recommends. Do not mix vaccinated and unvaccinated people..

Ontario science table Too many Ontarians say they are not vaccinated This means that there is still a risk of straining the healthcare system in the coming weeks.

As a way to provide some kind of protection Ontario offers Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine To adults “at the request of individuals who are allergic to or contraindicated in the mRNA vaccine, or who have not yet been vaccinated.”

Dr. Gerard Evans, an infectious disease specialist at Queen's University, says that many new cases still occur in private gatherings. That is, it is wise to limit the number of close contacts, despite the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Ontario too Third vaccine dose increase For people in their 50s and 60s as of Monday morning. People on dialysis are eligible for a third vaccination if 56 days have passed since the second vaccination, and another vaccination for those receiving some type of cell transplant or treatment. You need to receive.

Quebec has expanded eligibility for a third dose For healthcare professionals, people with chronic illnesses and other health problems, isolated remote people, pregnant people.

The following age-based expansions have not taken place until January. in short, Doesn’t follow recent national recommendations as much as Ontario.. Quebec has its own immune committee.

The Quebec company Medicago is preparing to submit data on the COVID-19 vaccine for final regulatory approval. This is an important step for the pandemic and Canadian biopharmacy industry.

Eighty-seven percent of Quebec residents over the age of five have been vaccinated at least once, and 81% have been fully vaccinated.

About 85% of Ontario’s inhabitants born before 2016 have been vaccinated at least once, while about 81% have been fully vaccinated.

Pfizer and BioNTech share preliminary findings of a 3-shot course of COVID-19 vaccine We were able to neutralize the new Omicron variant in laboratory tests.. This is the first official statement regarding the effectiveness of vaccine manufacturer shots for the latest concerns.

Ottawa

OPH has released List of after-school stop-off clinics For younger children. There are several options every day until December 23rd.

The capital is still regular Pop-up clinic Those who are eligible for the first, second, or third dose, and Vaccine hub in the neighborhood,and it is Bring the Mobile Vaccine Clinic to the workplace that demands it..

Over 1.7 million doses It is currently being offered to residents of Ottawa.

Of the city’s total population of just over 1 million, 83% of the population, including 87% of those born before 2016, receive at least one dose.

77% of the total population is fully vaccinated, and 82% of the population over the age of 5 is also vaccinated.

About 69,000 residents received the third dose.

This combination of bar and line charts shows the number of vaccinations for Ottawa residents born before 2016. All age groups starting at age 40, along with children aged 12 to 17, are at least 90% fully vaccinated. (Ottawa Public Health)

West Quebec

Parents are advised to book online, Carry-on reservations for children will be available on Saturday From 9:30 am to 4:30 pm at Palais de Congres

CISSSO will continue to make regular lists. Mobile and pop-up clinics online. The third dose is by appointment only.

Signs are telling people about Quebec’s vaccination rules last Saturday in Somet Edelweiss, La Peche, Quebec. A vaccine passport is required to access the facility on the Quebec chairlift. (Félix Desroches / Radio-Canada)

The Outaouais region distributed a total of about 632,000 doses to a population of about 386,000, first, second and third.

Outbreak of COVID-19 in Kittigan Zabi Anisinabeg The vaccination campaign was interrupted..

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington

Health unit Providing shots for younger kids and boosters There are days when other types of shots are brought in by appointment at the three major clinics.

Every week, there are children’s clinics in various high schools in the area. This week we have Kingston Secondary School on Thursday afternoon.More Children’s Clinics at Stone Mills on Thursday and Napany Community Health Center on Thursday, Sunday and Monday

that Share the latest vaccination information online And about that social feed.

About 88% of the population over the age of 5 is vaccinated at least once, and about 83% of the group is fully vaccinated.

In this region, which has a population of about 213,000, residents have been vaccinated with more than 362,000 vaccines in the first, second and third doses.

About 33 percent of the region’s approximately 13,000 newly eligible children are vaccinated. About 19,000 residents received the third dose.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

EOHU is Accept carry-on for newly qualified children In certain clinics, in addition to the appointments offered by local clinics. Appointments are still preferred.

This weekend, they’ll be at Jean-Marcela Rondo Arena in Rockland Thursday afternoon and at Cornwall Square on Friday.

Vaccine clinic details are shared regularly On that website And social media. It prefers people to try a pharmacy or family doctor for their third dose in front of the local clinic.

More than 347,000 vaccines have been given, including more than 11,800 three doses.

About 84% of residents over the age of 5 are partially vaccinated, including about 20% of the 5 to 11 population, and about 80% are fully vaccinated.

View | Weekly Updates for Health Physicians:

Leeds, Glenville, Lanark

Health units are not currently providing carry-on vaccines due to new demand from children and those seeking a third dose.The location and time of the clinic Online listing And on social media. Occasionally, carry-on space may be opened, in which case we will share it online.

there will be Blockville and Smiths Falls Children’s Clinic From this weekend. Parents who are eligible to take the vaccine can be vaccinated at the same time as their children.

The health unit has given residents about 315,000 doses, which currently includes a third dose of about 11,800 doses.

95% of the population over the age of 12 receive at least one dose, and about 93% of their residents receive at least two doses.

Approximately 1,900 children born between 2010 and 2016 received the first dose. This is about 16 percent of the total.

Hasting Prince Edward

Reservations are required for reservations in Belleville and Picton. Bancroft vaccination It is being processed by the local health team.

Trenton High School has a clinic for children ages 5-11 on Thursday afternoon. As long as the child has an appointment, one or two household members can be vaccinated without an appointment.

Lists other options Health unit website..

Residents of the area have been given approximately 279,000 doses, including a third dose of approximately 11,600.

84% of locals over the age of 5 receive at least the first dose, and children aged 5 to 11 have approximately 2,300 doses. 78% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Renfrew County

Health units share regularly Online pop-up and walk-in clinic information.. This includes a clinic for people over the age of 12 in Cobden on Thursday noon and a children’s clinic on Friday and Saturday in Pembroke.

The Renfrew County Health Unit has distributed more than 163,000 doses.

A little less than 90% of the population over the age of 12 including the Garrison Petawawa army has received at least the first dose, and about 87% have been fully vaccinated. No data about young children has been shared yet.