Delta Omicron Variant Tag Team Makes Booster Dose Essential

Omicron is a new household term for the COVID-19 saga. Variant B.1.1.529, which is rapidly becoming popular by the World Health Organization, and dubbed Omicron are well established in countries around the world. Including the United States.. It encouraged doctors’ office calls for boosters, and made new efforts by scientists and vaccine makers to learn more about their infectivity.

As the situation becomes clear, doctors and vaccine scientists Peter Hotez, MD and PhD provide several perspectives.

“Omicron isn’t my number one concern right now,” he said. Dr. Hotez, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and co-director of the Vaccine Development Center at the Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.Next wave delta He argued that it would swallow the country between unvaccinated and unvaccinated.

so Recent episodes “AMACOVID-19 updateDr. Hotez discussed which patients Omicron could target and why vaccination and booster immunization remain the best line of defense against all mutants.

“How this virus works” “How this virus works”

Subspecies are emerging rapidly around the world and are highly mutated, raising concerns. However, according to Dr. Hotez, Omicron behaves much like its predecessor.

By the time scientists identify the variant, it’s already global. “This is how this virus works,” he said. The fact that Omicron is currently in multiple countries doesn’t make much sense.

Some argue that Omicron causes a mild illness. Others say they are looking at the patient in the hospital with it. All other variants show a similar range of clinical illnesses, Dr. Hotez said.

That doesn’t mean that Omicron couldn’t have a different orbit, he added.

Related coverage Patients may ask about the new COVID-19 Omicron variant

Delta continues to be the predominant variant Delta continues to be the predominant variant

If Omicron can exceed the very dangerous delta variant in transmissibility, it is a very high standard to reach, Dr. Hotez said.

Looking at the sequence of regions that may be involved in the transmissibility of alpha and delta, “it looks like an alpha mutation to me, so I can’t expect to beat delta by itself.” He said.

One possible scenario is that the delta variant continues to accelerate unvaccinated. In parallel, Omicron infects people who are partially immune to recover from the infection or who receive only a single dose of the vaccine. The idea of ​​two coexisting variants that affect imbalances between two types of populations remains a hypothesis.

“We’ll see how it unfolds,” said Dr. Hotez.

Will Omicron escape immunity? Will Omicron escape immunity?

A common concern is that all mutations in peplomers cause the mutant to have antigenic properties. “We want to have enough virus-neutralizing antibodies to cross-neutralize the Omicron mutants of triple-immunized people. We are all looking at it now,” Dr. Hotez said. rice field.

Early studies from Israel Based on data from individuals with complete and triple immunity, the vaccine suggests that it is 90% defensive. The numbers from South Africa are not very encouraging.

“Is it because of the weakened immunity of the two doses or because of another vaccination?” Dr. Hotez said it was premature to tell.

AMA recognizes that scientific integrity, transparency, and public confidence are crucial in the fight to contain the global spread of COVID-19.Get the latest information at AMA above COVID-19 and vaccine development..

Vaccination is still the best defense Vaccination is still the best defense

One of the important messages to doctors is to encourage eligible patients to get booster doses if they haven’t already.

“This increases virus-neutralizing antibodies by a factor of 30-40 and prolongs the immune response,” said Dr. Hotez. He urges parents to vaccinate their children, he added.

For patients already infected with COVID, Delta data show that if vaccinated, the likelihood of reinfection is low. That is most certainly the case with Omicron, Dr. Hotez said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 pandemics, vaccines, variants, and more reliable information directly from expert and physician leaders.AMACOVID-19 update.. “

You can catch all episodes by subscribing AMA’s YouTube channel or Audio-only podcast version..