Covid pill trial in Norfolk





Release:

December 9, 2021 10:47 am



Has been updated:

December 9, 2021 11:13 am

Hundreds of people in Norfolk are expected to take part in a “game-changing” coronavirus pill test that they can take at home. GPs and medical professionals have begun enrolling participants to take antiviral drugs. It is described by Health Minister Sajid Javid as “the most vulnerable and immunosuppressed person’s game changer.”









Minister of Health Sajid Javid

-Credit: PA Wire / PA Images Approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, Mornupyravir pill (brand name: Lagevrio) is intended for use in the very early stages of infection by people at high risk of complications. The One Norwich practice, which consists of more than 30 general practitioner surgeries in the city, is one of the choices to participate. The NOvel antiviral platform indication trial for eArly treatment of the Covid-19 In the Community (PANORAMIC) trial shows that pills require hospitalization for Covid-19 clinically vulnerable people in the community to recover faster. Test if it helps prevent sexuality and reduce the burden on the NHS.









Merck & Co. Antiviral Lagevrio (molnupiravir) tablets manufactured by.

-Credit: Merck & Co Locals can participate in the study if they are 50 years of age or older, or 18-49 years old and are in a clinically vulnerable underlying health condition. In addition, all participants must be positive on the Covid-19 test and within 5 days of onset of symptoms. A total of 10,600 volunteers across eastern England are required to participate in each department of the study to be able to compare the benefits of each treatment to standard treatments. Half of the participants are randomly assigned to receive antiviral and standard treatment, and the other half receive only standard treatment. The survey brings together general practitioners, NHS 111, test and trace, care homes, pharmacies, and other NHS, as well as social care service providers in eastern England and across the UK to actively identify and participate in potential participants. And call for support their participation. Norfolk people who test positive for the Covid-19 PCR test will be contacted by the study team or local medical professionals such as general practitioners and research nurses to consider enrolling in the study. Alternatively, anyone who meets the eligibility criteria can sign up to participate in the survey directly from the following trial website. www.panoramictrial.org All participants come from their own home without having to go to the clinic or hospital.









Dr. Serge Engamba, Principal Investigator for the PANORAMIC trial at the Norfolk and Waveney NHS Clinical Commissioning Group and Primary Care Leader for the Clinical Research Network Eastern at the National Institute for Health Research.

-Credit: National Institute of Health Dr. Serge Engamba, Principal Investigator for the PANORAMIC trial at the Norfolk and Waveney NHS Clinical Commissioning Group and Primary Care Leader for the Clinical Research Network Eastern at the National Institute for Health Research, said: The virus directly gives the most vulnerable people additional opportunities to avoid hospitalization and life-threatening symptoms. “That innovative approach may mean that new life-saving treatments will be quickly identified and made available to the community. “We are very pleased that OneNorwich Practices Research Hub has been selected as one of the sites to undertake this groundbreaking initiative, and we hope that as many people as possible will benefit from this research.”

