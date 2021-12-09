COVID-19 Vaccine: Science and Myth | Health Care

We are blessed to live in an era where scientific innovation has produced a large number of vaccines that are highly effective in targeting disease-causing organisms, including the virus that causes COVID-19. ..

Thanks to decades of research by leading scientists and doctors, serious illnesses, disfigurement, and many illnesses that were often fatal are now almost completely eradicated. However, false information disseminated over the past few years has led to vaccine hesitation, especially with regard to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Understanding how the COVID-19 vaccine works and dispelling common myths about it makes people make informed decisions and our community completely eradicates the disease. Is essential to help.

How does the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine work?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines are not publicly available, but scientists have been developing and researching them for decades. Many vaccines use an attenuated or inactivated virus to initiate an immune response in the body. Due to its immune response, our body produces antibodies that specifically target the virus when exposed to the real thing.

The COVID-19 mRNA vaccine works differently. The mRNA vaccine gives our body instructions on how to produce harmless peplomer. This protein is found on the surface of the COVID-19 virus and helps it invade cells and cause disease. Our cells produce pesplomers after immunization, but our body recognizes them as “foreign invaders” and produces antibodies to fight them. This is especially useful for diseases such as COVID-19, where the virus itself has been shown to mutate frequently. When our body produces peplomer, it breaks down and removes mRNA within a few days of vaccination.

Common myths and false information

• The COVID-19 vaccine can cause a variant of the virus. The COVID-19 vaccine does not cause or create variants of the disease. Due to the continuous mutation of the virus, new variants emerge. Vaccines help prevent the emergence of new variants by reducing the spread of the virus and reducing the likelihood of mutations.

• The COVID-19 vaccine may alter or alter my DNA: the COVID-19 vaccine does not interact with our DNA anyway. Vaccines instruct our cells to begin building protection, but substances never enter the nucleus of our cells. There our DNA is preserved and protected.

• The COVID-19 vaccine causes COVID-19 illness: The FDA-approved vaccine does not contain live virus, so you will not get the actual illness. Vaccines initiate an immune response in our body and can cause symptoms such as fever, chills, and pain in the body. These are all natural reactions and show that our body is building the immunity needed to fight the real virus.

• The COVID-19 vaccine can test positive for viruses. The virus test is positive only if there is an active infection. Vaccines can cause positive antibody tests. This means that vaccines have played that role and helped our bodies create the immunity they need to fight the virus.

It is important to remember that vaccination does not mean that you cannot be infected with COVID-19. However, vaccinated people are usually milder and much less likely to require intubation or die of the disease. Make sure you get information from a trusted source about your health and discuss the right decision for you with your primary care provider. With all of us working together, we can completely stop the disease! Keep Kingsport healthy!

Healthy Kingsport is a non-profit organization that aims to create a community that actively embraces a healthy life by promoting wellness, strengthening infrastructure, and influencing policies. Aiesha Edwards is an executive director of Healthy Kingsport.She can reach at [email protected]..Contact Desteny Clemons for programs and events [email protected].. At the Linview Community Center, attend the 5th Wellness Expo on April 23, 2022 to learn more about community health and wellness. Walk for Wellness Expo is a free event! What a free T-shirt? Register today.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-walk-for-wellness-expo-tickets-158619417949..

This article was written by Holston Valley Medical Center, Director of Aimee Light, MSN, APRN and FNP-BC Cardiovascular Services.