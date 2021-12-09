The first antiviral Covid study of that kind in Manchester was able to “reduce the burden on the NHS.”

The first Covid-19 antiviral study of its kind is being conducted to evaluate the treatment of viruses that may be available at home and to “reduce the burden on the NHS.”

The survey has been deployed in Manchester and East Chescher, and local GPs and medical professionals have already begun enrolling participants.

We will investigate the efficacy of several new oral antiviral treatments for Covid-19 that can be taken at home.

Currently, this exam requires thousands of volunteers. This is called a platform indication trial of a novel antiviral drug for the early treatment of Covid-19 or PANORAMIC.

The PANORAMIC trial evaluates a variety of treatments that help clinically vulnerable people with Covid in their communities recover faster, prevent the need for hospitalization, and reduce the burden on the NHS.

The survey was conducted in Manchester and the Cheshire East. credit: PA

How does research work?

A total of 10,600 volunteers are required nationwide to participate in each aspect of the study.

Half of the participants will be randomly assigned to receive antiviral and standard treatment, and the other half will receive only standard treatment.

The new treatment is for the very early stages of infection and is used by people in the Covid-19 community who are at high risk of complications.

Who can participate in the study?

Locals over the age of 50, or between the ages of 18 and 49, who test positive for Covid within 5 days of symptoms and are in clinically vulnerable health, can participate in this study.

Those who test positive for Covid will be contacted by the testing team or a local health care professional.

Or, anyone who meets the eligibility criteria can sign up to participate in the survey. Directly from this trial website.

We need to help the general public by taking part in the PANORAMIC exam. Those who meet the participation criteria are encouraged to visit the website to register or consult their GP or medical professional. Dr. Sheila McCorkindale, Manchester Clinical Research Network

Where will the research be conducted?

All participants come from their own home without having to go to the clinic or hospital.

They send the medicine directly to their home by courier and keep a daily diary for 28 days through the PANORAMIC website or call the study team on days 7, 14 and 28 to talk about their symptoms and NHS care. They needed it.

What will the result be?

The results of this national survey provide a clearer understanding of how antivirals work in the UK population and make NHS available to those who most benefit from Covid-19 antivirals. Allows you to better plan how to do it.

Dr. Sheila McCorkindale of Greater Manchester’s clinical research network said:Be as safe as possible.

Many coronavirus vaccines, tests, and life-saving treatments are available thanks to the people who participated in the study. By participating in the PANORAMIC trial, you can make a real difference by helping the NHS add weapons against the virus. Dr. Sheila McCorkindale, Manchester Clinical Research Network

Professor Chris, Principal Investigator for the exam, said: Pressure on the NHS. “

Thank you to the Manchester people for taking part in the exam. They support medical services that provide rapid evidence-based treatment to people infected with COVID and at high risk of complications. Senior Researcher Panoramic, Professor Chris

Listen to the latest episode of the ITVNews Coronavirus Podcast