Who has the COVID-19 Booster Shot in San Diego?

San Diego (KGTV)-Data from San Diego County show that there are significant differences in COVID-19 booster shots between young and old, and ethnic groups.

Initially released on December 1st and updated on December 8th. Vaccine booster demographic data Shows that booster deployment faces many of the same challenges as the county’s first vaccine deployment.

“Overall, I think the rate is low,” says Dr. Abisola Olulade of Sharp Rees-Stealy Family Medicine. “We need to send a message that it’s important to take booster shots as soon as possible.”

County officials were unable to comment on a particular number, but sent data to ABC 10 News indicating that 528,256 residents of San Diego had taken booster shots (as of December 8). This represents 20.4% of the population.

By age, people over the age of 60 make up 54.4% of boosters. That age group makes up 25.4% of the population.

Conversely, people aged 18-29, who are similar in size (24.7%) to San Diego County, earn only 6.3% of boosters.

Young people are only eligible for booster shots for about a month, but older San Diegans will be able to get booster shots after September 22nd, which can be a time factor.

However, Dr. Orrard also believes that the message will be confusing and lead to hesitation in booster shots.

“I learned that simple messaging is very important,” she says, noting mixed messages from the FDA and CDC about who should get boosters and when.

Most recently, the CDC has increased booster recommendations, with booster shots for all Americans over the age of 18 six months after completing the first series of Moderna or Pfizer, or two months after getting Johnson & Johnson shots. “Need to get”.

Dr. Orrard also told ABC 10 News that he was worried about the low percentage of booster shots for the oldest residents of San Diego.

“I’m worried because as someone gets older, the risk of dying from COVID actually increases,” says Dr. Olulade.

On the other hand, racial and ethnic demographic figures show that minorities are far behind in getting booster shots.

Only 11.4% of Hispanic / Latino residents get boosters. Also, even though the group makes up 29.8% of the county’s population, they make up 16.7% of all given boosters.

The number of black / African Americans is similarly low, with only 10% getting booster shots. The group makes up 5.1% of the county’s population, but only 2.5% of booster shots.

Whites, who make up 47.6% of the population, earn 50.5% of booster shots.

“There is a bit of hesitation (within the community),” says Loupe Flores, Manager of Development and Community Relations for the San Diego Latino Health Union.

“But that’s our purpose. We’re here to answer the questions. We’re here to make those promises.”

Flores states that access to technology and language barriers is a factor in booster shots, as it was when vaccine deployments began. The Latino Health Coalition has sent Promotoras to the neighborhood to make it easier for people to use.

“They are still visiting local businesses and talking to people to make sure they end their promises,” says Flores. “Our number will increase with our outreach and promotra, and everyone who comes to us seeking answers to their questions. Therefore, we can increase all numbers. I’m sure I can do it. “

Dr. Olulade states that medical professionals and counties need better communication with all groups. It helps fight false information.

She says it’s essential to let people know that booster shots don’t mean that the vaccine doesn’t work.

“It’s important to say that it’s normal for the effectiveness of a vaccine to decline over time,” says Dr. Olulade. “This is what we expected, and it doesn’t mean that the vaccine won’t work, but it’s important to get that booster for additional protection.”

She adds that innovation in message media can help different people get information from different places.

“We talk about fairness in access to health care, and we also need fairness in access to health information,” says Dr. Orrard. “We need to make things as easy as possible.”