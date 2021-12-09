How Omicron reached East Bay

Connect with us

Good morning, bay area. It was Thursday, December 9, and thousands of households were at risk of water outages as the local water department failed to apply for debt relief. Here’s what you need to know to start your day:

In the Bay Area, much is happening with COVID. To rehash: Only 10 Omicron variants have been identified in the state, including 6 in East Bay. Delta is still the dominant stock.

But this is the latest. One was found to have a rash of coronavirus infection in Alameda County among nearly 12 fully vaccinated and boosted Kaiser employees who attended an out-of-state wedding. Some of them were from the Omicron variant.

Second, early research Show mild symptoms People with Omicron infection may be more susceptible than Delta. Omicron is not as widespread as its predecessor variant, but researchers have found more cases in California.

And third, everything except one county in the Bay Area has returned to a “substantial” COVID. Transmission layer As the Delta Variant community grows. (The last marine is in the high transmission layer.)

read more From Aidin Vaziri.

•• Live update: Chronicle latest Information about the Bay Area COVID.

•• listen: Chronicle Health Reporter Erin Allday and Host Demian Brewer on Omicron Variant Emergency 5th and mission..

• Deliberately two Marin County parents I sent children who are positive for COVID Attendance at school can result in criminal liability.

• The chairman of the California Medical Commission is a COVID false alarm group. Stalking her family..

A small town created

Emeryville is eager to build more homes.

Emeryville is eager to build more homes.

Bronte Whitpen / Chronicle

While many cities oppose California’s request to build more homes, Emeryville wants to exceed expectations. It is one of the few municipalities in the Bay Area seeking to qualify as a “City Promoting Housing” under state law.

The coastal Emeryville, sandwiched between the dense cities of East Bay, Berkeley and Oakland, welcomes all kinds of development, nearly doubling its population in 20 years.

It’s not all sunlight and rainbows. However, city officials are pleased to admire the space reserved for affordable housing and the consequences of larger city funding reinvested in the form of free city buses and newly built schools. is.

read more From JK Dinene who is also participating 5th and mission Talk about the city’s ambitious housing plans.

What to eat

Azit serves late-night Korean food and most of it.

Azit serves late-night Korean food and most of it.

Andria Law / Chronicle Special

San Francisco and Oakland are currently great spots to try out some of the best and latest restaurants in the Bay Area.

Former Lazy Bear chef introduces Automat, a Western Addition restaurant where you can find freshly fried hot chicken sandwiches and savory breads with pretzels focaccia.Reporters Janel Bicker and Elena Cadvanie Break down 5 things You need to try that morning’s menu (details of the latest restaurants in the Bay Area) here.. )

The other side of the bay, The best day ever The series follows a sensory tour of Oakland’s Temescal district. Here you can eat East African, Malaysian and Korean food all in one day. Of course, there are plenty of places to go for a drink along the way, such as the lively natural wine bar and juicy beer garden.

Around the bay

Alvin Aragon drives a California Waste Solutions truck that handles Oakland's recycling contracts.

Alvin Aragon drives a California Waste Solutions truck that handles Oakland’s recycling contracts.

Yaronda M. James / Chronicle 2020

•• Utility costs: 1 garbage carrier Refund $ 6 Million Overcharged Auckland apartment resident after city settling. plus: California is paying millions of dollars Cover unpaid water charges During a pandemic. However, many households are facing closures as the moratorium expires in January.

•• Shade of blue: Ever wondered which part of San Francisco is the most progressive? This map Shows how each neighbor votes for a local voting bill.

•• Meet demand: Off-duty San Francisco Sheriff’s agent Earn overtime now To protect retail stores.

•• Caldor Fire: The father and son duo who called 911 after finding the flames of Sierra Arrested on suspicion Make a fire.

•• Parklet problem: Mayor of London Breed Delay enforcement Regarding restaurant parklet rules, inspectors are beating restaurants in San Francisco for violations.

•• California as a shelter: State Layout the roadmap What happens in the event of an abortion paradise, including a proposal to pay for out-of-state travelers’ procedures.

•• Scott Peterson Case: The modest man who killed his wife and foetation in 2002 is indignant Life imprisonment without parole.. His death sentence was overturned.

•• Comet Leonard: The brightest ice hockey in 2021 may be visible in the Bay Area night sky this weekend. Click here to see During a once-in-a-lifetime pass.

•• New ranking: San Francisco hit the top five most affordable US cities for homeowners on real estate websites this month. This is what is happening..

escape? What kind of escape?

Roommates Michael Evans (left), Juan Sardana, Jonathan Avila and Maia Yoshida moved from Texas to San Francisco in January.

Roommates Michael Evans (left), Juan Sardana, Jonathan Avila and Maia Yoshida moved from Texas to San Francisco in January.

Gabriel Ruri / Chronicle

This year, I did the opposite of what many did during a pandemic. I fled Texas and its natural disasters because of the higher rents in the Bay Area.

I enjoyed the opportunity to return to an area where the nightlife extends far beyond bars and clubs. The opportunity to enjoy nature is great. And Boba is better (sorry, Houston).

It turns out that we have dozens of people! Columnist Heather Knight, fascinated by the fun spirit and diversity of the city, found San Franciscan, who moved to an apartment here during COVID-19. These people, in Knight’s words, ” The suffering of young love With San Francisco. “

The babe briefing is written by Gwendolyn Wu and sent to the reader’s email inbox on weekday mornings.Sign up for the newsletter herePlease contact the writer at, and [email protected]..

