Researchers ask if COVID-19 infection is due to cardiac dysfunction
The findings presented today during EuroEcho 2021 show a potential association between persistent dyspnea after recovery from COVID-19 infection and asymptomatic cardiac dysfunction.
Findings presented at the European Society of Cardiology’s annual EuroEcho 2021 show a potential link between persistent dyspnea during one year of physical activity after recovery from COVID-19 infection and newly developed asymptomatic symptoms. Shows sex. Cardiac dysfunction..
Dyspnea, or shortness of breath, is recognized as a complication of Long COVID.. After excluding patients with previous cardiopulmonary disease, the purpose of this study was to “transthoracic echocardiography (TTE) of COVID-19 patients who recovered with or without dyspnea after excluding previous cardiopulmonary disease. It was to assess the presence of asymptomatic cardiac dysfunction as assessed by. “
Results were presented during a session “More insights from images to results after COVID-19 infection” by Maria-Luiza Luchian, MD, of the University Hospital of Brussels, Belgium (UHB).
Sixty-six patients (mean age 50 years, 67% male, dyspnea 35%) included in the final analysis had no history of heart or lung disease and were COVID- in UHB between March and April 2020. I experienced 19 related hospitalizations. In this study, spirometry, chest CT scan, 6-month clinical assessment, spirometry, chest CT scan, TTE, 12-month clinical assessment to assess lung function and possible sequelae of COVID-19. The we. Image measurements of cardiac function were compared to shortness of breath.
“The results of this study may help explain why some patients with long COVIDs still experience shortness of breath after one year, which may be associated with poor cardiac performance. It shows that, ”says Luchian. In the statement Announce these results
New measures Global work index (GWI) and Global constructive work (GCW) was used during multivariate logistic regression to assess myocardial function, and overall there was a potential association between abnormal cardiac function and persistent dyspnea. This association was considered important and was seen after adjusting for age and gender.
- GCW: Odds ratio (OR), 0.998 (95% CI, 0.996-1.000; NS = .038)
- GWI: Or 0.998 (95% CI, 0.996-1.000; NS = .042)
In addition, the probability of having a normal respiratory pattern at 9 months was significantly reduced (OR, 0.195; 95% CI, 0.049-0.773; NS = .020).
Myocardial work, Another new measure of cardiac dysfunction was also adopted to assess patients, showing inflammation and mortality in the acute setting of COVID-19, and reduced efficiency of cardiac function associated with persistent dyspnea. .. Myocarditis and ischemic injury were also found in up to 50% of patients 1 and 2 months after discharge.
Residual matt glass opacity was also seen in 27.2% of patients 6 months after admission and 10.6% had pulmonary fibrosis 1 year, neither of which was associated with persistent dyspnea.
“A closer look at cardiac function with ultrasound of the heart revealed subtle abnormalities that could explain the continued shortness of breath,” Luchian concludes. “Myocardial function could be a new echocardiographic tool for early identification of cardiac dysfunction in long-term patients with COVID-19, which may require more frequent and long-term cardiac monitoring. I have.”
She recommends that future studies of COVID-19 cover the various variants of the disease and the long-term development of its effects on the heart.
reference
Lucian ML. Persistent dyspnea 1 year after COVID-19 infection in apparently healthy subjects: a potential indicator of asymptomatic cardiac dysfunction. Announcement location: EuroEcho 2021; December 9-11, 2021; Virtual.
Sources
2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/investigators-ask-if-covid-19-infection-is-to-blame-for-cardiac-dysfunction
