Researchers ask if COVID-19 infection is due to cardiac dysfunction

Findings presented at the European Society of Cardiology’s annual EuroEcho 2021 show a potential link between persistent dyspnea during one year of physical activity after recovery from COVID-19 infection and newly developed asymptomatic symptoms. Shows sex. Cardiac dysfunction..

Dyspnea, or shortness of breath, is recognized as a complication of Long COVID.. After excluding patients with previous cardiopulmonary disease, the purpose of this study was to “transthoracic echocardiography (TTE) of COVID-19 patients who recovered with or without dyspnea after excluding previous cardiopulmonary disease. It was to assess the presence of asymptomatic cardiac dysfunction as assessed by. “

Results were presented during a session “More insights from images to results after COVID-19 infection” by Maria-Luiza Luchian, MD, of the University Hospital of Brussels, Belgium (UHB).

Sixty-six patients (mean age 50 years, 67% male, dyspnea 35%) included in the final analysis had no history of heart or lung disease and were COVID- in UHB between March and April 2020. I experienced 19 related hospitalizations. In this study, spirometry, chest CT scan, 6-month clinical assessment, spirometry, chest CT scan, TTE, 12-month clinical assessment to assess lung function and possible sequelae of COVID-19. The we. Image measurements of cardiac function were compared to shortness of breath.

“The results of this study may help explain why some patients with long COVIDs still experience shortness of breath after one year, which may be associated with poor cardiac performance. It shows that, ”says Luchian. In the statement Announce these results

New measures Global work index (GWI) and Global constructive work (GCW) was used during multivariate logistic regression to assess myocardial function, and overall there was a potential association between abnormal cardiac function and persistent dyspnea. This association was considered important and was seen after adjusting for age and gender.