Coronavirus attacks adipose tissue, studies say





December 9, 2021- coronavirus Infect thick Cells in body fat and certain immune cells create an immune response that can lead to major damage Recent preprint survey.. Findings are overweight or obesity There is an increased risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19. Although this study has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in journals, it provides insight into why some patients are vulnerable, even in the absence of other risks or conditions. “The bottom line is,’Oh, yes, the virus can directly infect fat cells,'” said Dr. Philip Scheller, a scientist studying fat cells at the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. , Said News York Times.. “Whatever happens with fat isn’t limited to fat,” he said. “It also affects neighboring organizations.” In this study, researchers at Stanford University School of Medicine Obesity surgery Patients to understand if they may be infected with the coronavirus. They examined various types of cells, including adipocytes, or adipocytes, as well as preadipocytes that become immune cells called adipocytes and adipose tissue macrophages. The researchers found that fat cells were not overly inflamed, but they could become infected. However, certain immune cell macrophages can become infected and cause a major inflammatory response. Beyond that, the preadipocytes were uninfected, but they were added to the inflammatory response. Researchers also examined the adipose tissue of the body of a European patient who died of COVID-19 and found that the coronavirus was found in the fat around various organs, including: heart And the intestines. They write that it may be associated with organ damage seen in severe COVID-19 patients. The coronavirus evades the body’s immune defenses and appears to “hang out” in adipose tissue. This allows the coronavirus to replicate and provoke a severe immune response. Times.. “You are really very obesity, Fat is the largest single organ in your body, “he said.

The coronavirus “can infect the tissue and actually exist there,” he continued. “Whether it’s a place to hurt, kill, or at best amplify it-it doesn’t matter. It’s a kind of reservoir.” Infected body fat can contribute to “long COVID,” causing symptoms that last weeks or months after recovery from a coronavirus infection, the study authors write. The findings could pave the way for new COVID-19 treatments targeting body fat, they said.Relieving drug inflammation They write that analysis of adipose tissue in obese patients may help patients with COVID-19. In addition, this study may indicate that healthcare professionals need to consider patient weight and body fat when administering COVID-19. vaccination And treatment, Times report. “This paper is another awakening call for medical professionals and public health to investigate more deeply about the problems of overweight and obese people, and the treatments and vaccines we are giving them.” Obesity researcher Dr. Barry Popkin is studying the risk of COVID-19 for overweight and obese patients, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill told the newspaper. “We continue to document the risks they have, but we still haven’t dealt with them,” he said.

